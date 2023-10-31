A man who pleaded guilty to swiping a Rolex watch “looked shocked” at the prospect he could be going to prison.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arsne Mbassi was charged with theft more than two years ago, after an incident in Ramsdens jewellers at the Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford.

He appeared before Leeds Crown Court on October 30 for sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the 26-year-old, of Ashley Lane, Manchester, was told that the court needed more information before a final decision could be made.

Arsne Mbassi, 26, of Ashley Lane, Manchester, was charged with theft more than two years ago after an incident in Ramsdens jewellers at the Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford. He is due to be sentenced on November 28 after an earlier hearing was adjourned. Photo: James Hardisty/Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said: “You look shocked at the thought you could be going to prison. I wouldn’t be shocked at all for this kind of offence and you shouldn’t be surprised if that’s what happens.”