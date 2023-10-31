News you can trust since 1852
Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre Castleford: Man in court over stolen Rolex looks 'shocked' as prison mentioned

A man who pleaded guilty to swiping a Rolex watch “looked shocked” at the prospect he could be going to prison.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:45 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:40 GMT
Arsne Mbassi was charged with theft more than two years ago, after an incident in Ramsdens jewellers at the Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford.

He appeared before Leeds Crown Court on October 30 for sentencing.

But the 26-year-old, of Ashley Lane, Manchester, was told that the court needed more information before a final decision could be made.

Arsne Mbassi, 26, of Ashley Lane, Manchester, was charged with theft more than two years ago after an incident in Ramsdens jewellers at the Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford. He is due to be sentenced on November 28 after an earlier hearing was adjourned. Photo: James Hardisty/Jonathan Gawthorpe.Arsne Mbassi, 26, of Ashley Lane, Manchester, was charged with theft more than two years ago after an incident in Ramsdens jewellers at the Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford. He is due to be sentenced on November 28 after an earlier hearing was adjourned. Photo: James Hardisty/Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Addressing the defendant, Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said: “You look shocked at the thought you could be going to prison. I wouldn’t be shocked at all for this kind of offence and you shouldn’t be surprised if that’s what happens.”

The case was adjourned until November 28 and Mbassi was granted bail, with the condition that he is prohibited from entering the shopping centre.