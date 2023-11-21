Castleford accident: Police investigation launched after 68-year-old man dies in Castleford industrial accident
Police were called to work premises on Carr Wood Road just before 6.30am yesterday to reports of a man trapped under a vehicle.
The man was freed and paramedics have him CPR but he could not be saved.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, the 68-year-old male was pronounced deceased a short time later.
“His family have been informed.”
The coroner’s office has also been informed.
The workplace was sealed off by police yesterday while police carried out investigations into what happened.
The police spokesperson added: “The incident is being treated as an industrial accident and officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.”