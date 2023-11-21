A 68-year-old man has died after an industrial accident in Castleford.

Police were called to work premises on Carr Wood Road just before 6.30am yesterday to reports of a man trapped under a vehicle.

The man was freed and paramedics have him CPR but he could not be saved.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, the 68-year-old male was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 6.30am.

“His family have been informed.”

The coroner’s office has also been informed.

The workplace was sealed off by police yesterday while police carried out investigations into what happened.