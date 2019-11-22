Castleford canal man detained after 36-hour stand off with police

A man has been detained after he was involved in a 36-hour standoff with police on a Castleford canal.

Armed police have been at Lock Lane since Thursday morning after the man threatened to blow his boat up.

Police close the road.

The area was evacuated and roads were closed causing misery for motorists in the town.

But police have confirmed the man has now been detained.

And they are now hoping that traffic in the area will soon be back to normal.