'Castleford is mourning': Tributes pour in for 'beautiful' girl who died in horror Leicestershire crash

People are continuing to pay tributes to 18-year-old trainee nurse Chloe Pearson, who died following an accident in Cotesbach earlier this month.

Chloe was a passenger in a white Citroen C3 that was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes CLK on the A426 Rugby Road on December 15.

She was taken to hospital but died as a result of her injuries two days later.

Dozens of people have since left messages on social media in honour of Chloe.

Left to right: Abigale and Chloe Pearson

One said: “Totally devastating for the family, I’m so sorry to hear of your terrible loss, it breaks my heart.”

Another said: “Absolute tragedy. May you rest in eternal peace beautiful angel.”

Another posted: “This is heartbreaking, my thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Her twin sister Abigale Pearson, who was also in the car when the crash happened, has also payed tribute to her sister.

She said: “The most devastating thing is that I came out of this incident without my twin sister.

"I’m absolutely mortified and heartbroken that I’ve no longer got her by my side.

"Rest in peace beautiful, until we meet again.”

Her grandmother, Elizabeth Pearson, added: “Chloe was caring, beautiful and so full of life.

"She had just started her nursing career.

"It is so numbing; we are all in shock. The family has been ripped apart.

"We are all mourning together. Castleford is mourning.”

Detectives in Leicestershire are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to come forward if they have not already done so.