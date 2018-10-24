Castleford man arrested in connection with traffic collision that killed 14-year-old boy

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds can now confirm the identity of the boy who died.

Charlie Fox, aged 14, from Seacroft, died in hospital after being injured in a collision with a van as he and two 15-year-old boys cycled along Bullerthorpe Lane at about 7.10pm on Monday.

Bullerthorpe Lane in Leeds where the accident happened.

The three friends had been heading southbound towards Woodlesford when they were involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter dropside van that was heading in the opposite direction overtaking a white Volkswagen Polo.

One of the 15-year-old boys was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition. The other received minor injuries.

The driver of the van, a 28-year-old man from Castleford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was later released under investigation.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles involved or the three boys on bikes in the time leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13180530099.