Castleford man Ryan Towning jailed after who knocking down pedestrian and punching woman

A dangerous driver who knocked down a pedestrian and punch a woman has been jailed after bringing "chaos" to a Castleford street.

Ryan Towning, aged 34, from Castleford was sentenced to four years in prison at Leeds Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, attempted Section 18 assault and Section 47 assault.

The offences occurred in Elizabeth Drive, Castleford at about 9.50pm on Saturday July 7 last year after Towning got into his black Honda Civic following an altercation at a house party.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett, of Wakefield District CID, said: “Towning’s actions on that night were dangerous in the extreme and it is pure luck he didn’t seriously injure, if not kill someone.

“It beggars belief that someone could act in that way and it is no exaggeration to say his actions brought chaos to a residential area.

“Officers amassed a significant weight of evidence against him and his guilty plea has now saved the tax payer the expense of a trial.”

In the minutes after leaving the party, Towning drove into and knocked down a brick wall.

He also drove at and knocked down a 54-year old resident in the attempted section 18 assault.

Towning also pleaded guilty to a Section 47 assault on a 39-year-old woman who he punched after she tried to stop him by jumping into his car.

He drove with her in the vehicle for a short distance before she was able to get out.

Detectives began an investigation and conducted enquiries in Castleford to locate Towning.

The 34-year-old was traced to Skegness and arrested there on July 12 by West Yorkshire Police officers.

Detective Constable Donna Moss of Wakefield District CID, who investigated the case, said: “I would like to thank residents from the community for coming together to support the prosecution throughout.

“Their co-operation assisted in securing the conviction of a dangerous man whose actions that night were simply beyond comprehension.”