Castleford man to stand trial on false imprisonment charge

A Castleford man charged with imprisoning a female will stand trial later this year.

Nathan Holding of Armitage Street is accused of holding a female against her will and assaulting her.

The incident is alleged to have happened at a flat on Fulmar Road in June.

The road was cordoned off by police at the time.

The 26-year-old denies both charges.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds this morning.

He will remain in custody until his trial which has been set for December 17.

It is expected to take two days.