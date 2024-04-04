Castleford sex assault: Police appeal for witnesses as enquiries continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives from Wakefield District CID would particularly like to speak with a lady who spoke to the victim in the Castleford Sports and Social Club prior to the offence taking place.

A number of active enquiries remain ongoing into the incident in which a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in the early hours of Sunday, December 16 on Greaves Street.

Officers were called at 1.31am after receiving a report of the incident.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and remains on police bail pending ongoing investigations.

Following detailed enquiries police believe the victim spoke with a woman who was believed to have been aged between 20-40 years old.

She was wearing a red skirt, black jacket and black boots with long dark hair.

Detective Inspector Sarah Degnan, of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious incident and the victim has been supported by specially trained officers.

“We know the victim had been in the club on Powell Street before the attack, and that she spoke with another lady there just prior to leaving,

“It is really important we speak with this woman as a potential witness, and I would ask her or anyone else who can assist our enquiries to contact us.

“This lady or anyone else who was in Castleford Sports and Social Club on the evening of the 15 December into the early hours of 16 December can contact West Yorkshire Police via our livechat facility on the website, or by calling 101 and quoting reference 13230692472.