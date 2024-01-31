Castleford stabbing: Police appeal for information after man taken to hospital with stab wound

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police received a number of reports shortly after 11:40am yesterday (Tuesday) of an injured man on Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford.

He was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the arm.

The injury is not being treated as life threatening.

Police were called to the scene, on Whitwood Common Lane, shortly after 11:40am.

It has now been established that the same man was seen injured in the Tesco Express on Willowbridge Lane a short time earlier.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to confirm where and when this injury has occurred and the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with any information which could help the police in their enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 597 of 30 January.