Castleford Tigers "aware" of Greg Eden's upcoming trial

Castleford Tigers say they are aware that player Greg Eden is to stand trial over an alleged attack on a woman, but will not be making any further comment.

The 28-year-old is due to stand trial next year after denying a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It relates to an incident on Mapplewell Road in Castleford, where the defendant lives, on May 5.

The club had been approached for a comment about the the player by Rugby Leaguer & League Express about him being involved in an off-field dispute.

His club released a very short statement to say they are aware of the proceedings, but would not be commenting further.

The winger has played 65 times for the club since 2017, scoring 72 tries.