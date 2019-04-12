Castleford woman appears in court charged with manslaughter of baby girl

A woman has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a 10-month-old baby girl.

Skyla Giller was found unresponsive at an address in Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, on August 24, 2017.

She was taken to hospital but sadly died two days later.

Sarah Higgins, 41, from Castleford, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court this morning.

West Yorkshire Police revealed they he had been charged with the manslaughter of baby Skyla.

She spoke only to confirm her name, age and address.

The case was transferred to Leeds Crown Court where she will appear on May 10.

She was granted conditional bail.