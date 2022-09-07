Castleford woman banned from Wilko and B&M for persistent anti-social behaviour

Jenny Roberta Tomlinson, 35, of Smawthorpe Avenue, Castleford, was given the Order at Leeds’ Magistrates Court on August 23.

It followed a conviction for persistent shop lifting on seven separate occasions in Castleford town centre. She stole washing powder and air fresheners valued at £440 from Wilko on Carlton Street during July and August.

The Criminal Behaviour Order prevents her from entering Wilko on Carlton Street, B&M Bargains on Albion Street and Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre.

Jenny Roberta Tomlinson.

The conditions means that she must not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield area when asked to leave by staff.

At the Court hearing offence Jenny Tomlinson was warned by the judge she will face a prison sentence should she breach the order.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are pleased the court has granted this Criminal Behaviour Order. We will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.

“Our joint action with West Yorkshire Police demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”

Inspector Daniel Jones of West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said “This Criminal Behaviour Order displays the commitment of Wakefield North East NPT officers and our partners in the council’s Anti-Social Behaviour team to tackle shoplifting within the district.