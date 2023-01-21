The men were prosecuted in cases brought by the Environment Agency at Hull and Holderness Magistrates' Court on January 4, 2023

Matthew Simpson of Willow Park, Pontefract, was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Stubbs Hall, Hemsworth on July 28, 2022. He was ordered to pay a total of £443. The penalty included a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a separate case, Paul Partridge from Hall Broome Gardens, Rotherham, was proved guilty of fishing without a licence at Stubbs Hall, Hemsworth on May 22, 2022. He was ordered to pay a total of £389. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Five men from across Yorkshire have been handed fines for illegal fishing in the region.

Thomas Burns of Johnson Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Boston Spa, River Wharfe, Wetherby on June 25, 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £136 including a fine of £40, costs of £80 and a victim surcharge of £16.

Curtis Chapman from Ester Grove, Wakefield was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Birkwood Farm Lake, Wakefield on July 5, 2022. He was also ordered to pay a total of £443. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jago Smith of Harrington Road, Bridlington, was also proved guilty of fishing without a licence at Thornwick Bay Caravan Park, Bridlington on August 7, 2022. He was ordered to pay a total of £443. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Between the five fishermen, the total cost amount to be paid was £1,854. An annual fishing licence would have cost them just £30 each or £6 for a single day fishing licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All cases were heard at Hull and Holderness Magistrates' Court on 4th January 2023.

Paul Caygill, Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officer, said: “These five anglers have been rightly punished for the illegal fishing they undertook last summer, and the cases show how seriously the courts take these offences. We hope the penalties received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable. Money raised from licence sales is re-invested back into the sport and, for those caught cheating the system, we will not hesitate to prosecute.”

Fishing illegally with a rod and line can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust.

Fisheries enforcement work is funded by income generated from rod licences sales and is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, stream, drain, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £6, and an annual licence currently costs from just £30.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence.