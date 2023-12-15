Caught on Camera: 22 people police in Wakefield want to speak to
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 17:21 GMT
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
