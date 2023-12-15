News you can trust since 1852
Do your recognise anyone?
Do your recognise anyone?

Caught on Camera: 22 people police in Wakefield want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 17:21 GMT

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Offence Date 14/12/2023 Photo reference WD5659

1. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 14/12/2023 Photo reference WD5659 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 08/12/2023 Photo reference WD5658

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 08/12/2023 Photo reference WD5658 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 12/12/2023 Photo reference WD5657

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 12/12/2023 Photo reference WD5657 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 11/12/2023 Photo reference WD5656

4. Theft

Offence Date 11/12/2023 Photo reference WD5656 Photo: WYP

