News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Do you recognise anyone caught on camera in Wakefield?

Caught on camera in Wakefield: 28 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
4 hours ago

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 04/02/2023 Photo reference WD4539

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 05/02/2023 Photo reference WD4538

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 05/02/2023 Photo reference WD4537

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Theft from Motor Vehicle

Offence Date 30/01/2023 Photo reference WD4536

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7