Cause of derelict pub fire in Knottingley still not known

The cause of a blaze that ripped through a derelict village pub is still not known.

Crews were called to the former Anvil pub in Knottingley on Saturday evening at around 8pm.

Appliances from Pontefract, Castleford and Normanton went to the scene on Weeland Road where they found around half the building ablaze.

An aerial appliance was also sent from Leeds but was not required in the end.

A photo of the pub, which has been shut for several years, shows part of the first floor completely on fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be established, although there were reports of youths seen running from the scene.