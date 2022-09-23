CCTV appeal over Wakefield sex attack

A woman in her 50s was walking her dog in Thornes Park when she was approached by a man who grabbed her and made sexual remarks towards her.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “This is the only picture we have of this male – whilst it may not show his face, we hope that someone might be able to recognise his clothing and physique.”

The assault happened between 11am and 1pm on Friday, August 5.

Police want to speak to this male

Wakefield CID asking anyone who can help identify the man in the image to contact them by calling 101 or using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference number 13220437269.