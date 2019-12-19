CCTV captures van crashing after 10-car police chase through Castleford

This is the moment a van driver crashes into another parked van in Castleford after a chase involving more than 10 police cars.

The incident was captured on CCTV in the early hours of this morning when the chase came to an abrupt end on Toll Bar Road.

The man being arrested after the chase.

The white van is seen heading along Methley Road before mounting the verge at the junction next to the Pet Grooming Spa shop and losing control, before colliding head on with another parked white van.

Around six officers are then seen dragging the driver out onto the pavement before being led to a waiting police car.

Tony Birch, who owns the CCTV footage, said: "There was just a really loud bang and then all these police cars arriving.

"It was bedlam, there were just flashing lights and sirens everywhere.

"Everybody on the estate was coming out to see what was happening."

Police confirmed they saw a Peugeot van - believed to be involved in a previous offence - which then made off from officers.

They pursued the van before it collided with the stationary vehicle on Toll Bar Road.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for officers.