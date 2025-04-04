CCTV image released following sexual assault on train between Wakefield and Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you recognise this man?

Detectives have released this CCTV image in connection with a sexual assault on a train from Wakefield to Leeds on Wednesday, March 5.

A man repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman while stood near the doors of the train.

Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 99 of 6 March.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.