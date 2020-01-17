CCTV released after three women sexually assaulted on a train

Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating an incident on a train from Leeds are today releasing this CCTV image in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to this man.

On December 3 at around 4.40pm, the three victims were stood on a crowded train from Leeds.

Two of the women were sexually assaulted by a man.

The group moved away, and the man moved towards the third victim, sexually assaulting her too.

She challenged the man and he left the train at Dewsbury.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 367 of 03/12/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.