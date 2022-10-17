Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather will focus on the world’s most notorious serial killers and mass murderers.

The two-hour talk features Ted Bundy, Ed Kemper, Robert Maudsley, John Wayne Gacy, Karla Homolka, Ian Brady, Dorothea Puente, and many more.

Maudsley, dubbed Britain's real 'Hannibal the Cannibal', is kept locked up in a glass cell underneath Wakefield jail and has spent more than 40 years in solitary confinement.

The two-hour talk features Robert Maudsley and Ian Brady.

Taking place on Saturday, November 26 at York House Hotel on Drury Lane, Wakefield, there will also be live psychological games to play as the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Cheish said: “True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials that gripped the public. I will be bringing together these real-life chilling stories, using criminology and forensic psychology so we can learn all about some of the world’s most notorious cold-blooded killers.

“Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years. These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way.”

The evening will take place on November 26 at 7.30pm and will last 120 minutes. Tickets: at £18 (+ booking fee) 50% off for students/NHS, can be booked here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Robert Maudsley?

Robert Maudsley spends his days locked away in a special underground cell under Wakefield Prison and is one of the country's longest-serving prisoners. He killed four men, three of them fellow prison inmates, and has been the centre of a TV documentary, which aired last year.

Who is Ian Brady?

Moors Murderer Ian Brady was England's longest serving prisoner until he died at the age of 79 - he never showed any remorse for his crimes. He was convicted of killing children in 1966 alongside his girlfriend Myra Hindley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Ted Bundy?

Theodore Robert Bundy was an American serial killer who kidnapped, raped, and murdered numerous young women during the 1970s and possibly earlier. After more than a decade of denials, he confessed to 30 murders committed in seven states between 1974 and 1978.

Who is John Wayne Gacy?

John Wayne Gacy was an American serial killer and sex offender who raped, tortured, and murdered at least 33 young men and boys. He regularly performed at children's hospitals and charitable events as clowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Ed Kemper?

Edmund Emil Kemper III is an American serial killer who murdered six college students before murdering his mother and her best friend from May 1972 to April 1973, following his parole for murdering his paternal grandparents.

Who is Karla Homolka?

Karla Homolka is a Canadian serial killer who acted as an accomplice to her husband, Paul Bernardo, in the rape and murder of at least three minors in Ontario between 1990 and 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Dorothea Puente?