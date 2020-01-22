Community left devastated after mini bus 'smashed up with baseball bats by youths'

Police have launched an appeal after a West Yorkshire community minibus was smashed up with baseball bats.

The mini bus, owned by St George's Community Centre in Wakefield, was smashed up by vandals on Tuesday evening (Jan 21), police said.

Mini-bus damage

The community centre posted: "Our Community Mini Bus has been targeted again.

"The CCTV shows a group of young people using a baseball bat to smash several of the windows.

"This happened at approximately 9:00pm tonight.

"The Police have been in attendance."

Mini-bus damage

St George's Community Centre was founded in 1997.

Their aim is to help improve as many families’ lives as possible by providing information and support.

Pcso Colin Starford said: "Have you any information which can help us catch the group responsible for using a baseball bat to cause extensive damage to a vital community resource?"

Anyone with information should ring 101 or email wakefield.central@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk referring log 1815 of 21/01/20, crime ref 13200037401.