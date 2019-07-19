Convicted Wakefield child sex offender viewed indecent images and deleted ipad search history

A child sex offender who admitted looking at indecent images of children has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Leeds Crown Court heard 47-year-old Ian Asquith of Manor Road, Wakefield, used search terms including 'very young little boy naked.'

A Sexual harm prevention order was made at Leeds Crown Court in April 2015 after Asquith was convicted of sexual assault on male under 13 and making indecent photographs of children.

The order banned Asquith from deleting or attempting to delete the internet history on any computer or mobile device.

Prosecutor, Louise Gallagher said on November 17 2018, police went to Asquith's home unannounced to check his electronic devices.

Officers discovered there were only two days of internet searches on his ipad, suggesting the history had been deleted.

Ms Gallagher said two days later, Asquith went for his probation service appointment and told a member of staff he had been looking at indecent images of children on his ipad and deleting the history.

Ms Gallagher said no indecent images of children were recovered when the ipad was examined, but deleted history showed search terms including 'very young little boy naked.'

Asquith admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order

The court heard when he was 23 in April 1995, Asquith was convicted of four charges of indecent assault on a male under 13 .

Mitigating James Littlehales said Asquith accepts he needs help, adding: "He has suffered with mental health difficulties for a number of years."

Handing Asquith a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for 24-months, Recorder Taryn Tuner told him: "You have come within a whisker of going straight to prison today."

Recorder Turner ordered Asquith to attend a 35-day sex offender programme.