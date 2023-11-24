Council appeals for witnesses to find two men caught on camera fly-tipping waste in Wakefield city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place on Market Street at 4.10pm on Thursday, November 9, with the individuals using a white Renault van.
Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “I would urge people who have information to come forward so we can find those responsible for this incident.
“Tackling fly-tipping is a priority for the council. We have to spend money, that could be better used elsewhere, on cleaning up the mess made by fly-tippers.
"It is also illegal, unsightly and can be dangerous to residents and wildlife.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could lead to them being found is asked to contact the council on 03458 506506 and quote reference number WK000766866.