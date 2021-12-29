COURT CASES: City-centre flasher is jailed

Mohammed Shazed Yaseen, age 49, of Holly Street, Wakefield, admitted exposing his genitals on Kirkgate in Wakefield and assaulting a police officer. He was jailed for 52 weeks because of a history of similar offending, told to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and pay £156 costs.

Joshua Steel, age 27, of New Lane Crescent, Upton, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kimberley Carrigan, age 25 of Willow Park, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and failing to surrender to court. She was given a community order, fined £50 and told to pay £200 compensation.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Jason Mortimer, age 33, of Cliff Crescent, Kippax, admitted assaulting two police officers, making an indecent or grossly offensive phone call and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to undergo alcohol-dependency treatment, fined £50 and told to pay £250 compensation in total.

Carl Junior Lee, age 36, of Crewe Road, Castleford, admitted stealing cigarettes and tobacco worth £325 from a property and assaulting a health care worker at the police station. He was given a community order with 12 weeks’ electronic tag curfew, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £100 compensation.

Benjamin Parker, age 37, of Carleton View, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a male and criminal damage to a fence. He was jailed for eight weeks because he was put on licence, given a one-year restraining order and told to pay £100 compensation.

Lauren Louise Burton, age 31,of Chiltern Avenue, Castleford, admitted stealing a bank card and using it twice to buy goods worth £47 in total. She was given a community order with 130 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £47 compensation and £180 costs.

Alan Paul Roberts, age 35, of Bluebell Mews, Castleford, stole fragrances worth £44 from Superdrug in Castleford. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £44 compensation and £107 costs.

Julie Clare Holt, age 45, of Pit Lane, Methley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from the road for 36 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Alistair Nichol, age 18, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female and criminal damage to a door. He was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 24 months, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £478 costs.

William Michie, age 23, of Tanshelf Dive, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 64 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Charlotte Flynn, age 24, of Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater, admitted phoning a male, sending him social media requests and sending him numerous text messages despite being prohibited by a restraining order imposed only last month. She was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Timothy Cole, age 59, of Park Green, Normanton, admitted assaulting a police officer and was fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Simon Christopher Fagge, age 42, of Henry Street, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and being drunk and disorderly. He was given a community order with four weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Chloe Jennings, age 24, of Oakdene Drive, Crofton, was found guilty after a trial of fraud after failing to tell Wakefield Council that she was living with her husband which could affect her housing and council tax benefits. She was also found guilty of fraud by not informing the DWP, which could have affected her income support. She was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £285 costs.

George Whaling, age 22, of Ashwood Heights, Middlestown, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Gary Wray, age 41, of Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Leeds Railway Station. He was given a community order with 280 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £700 compensation.

Trent Lee Spencer Finney, age 47, of Westgate, Wakefield, admitted stealing perfume worth £323 from Boots in Wakefield, and possession of pregablin and diazepam. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

David Lee, age 60, of Parkhill Grove, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order and told to pay £250 compensation.

Brian Joseph Mahony, age 47, of Arden Court, Horbury, was found guilty after a trial of drink driving by having 87 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £865 and told to pay £707 costs.

Russell Jennings, age 42, of Oakenshaw Lane, Walton, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Devon Barnes, age 19, of Clarendon Court, Wakefield, admitted aiding and abetting in the assault occasioning ABH of a female. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Matthew Neil Usher, age 48, of Linden Terrace, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Robert Lee Gregory, age 40, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing razors worth £90 from Boots in Wakefield and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order and told to pay £90 compensation.