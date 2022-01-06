COURT LISTS: American bulldog avoids being put down after attack

Adrian Lee Beach, age 44, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted having an American bulldog dangerously out of control and injuring a female. He was given a community order and told to pay £300 compensation. He was also ordered to keep the dog on a lead and muzzled in public and kept in a separate room if anyone visits his property, or the dog will be put down.

Harry Luke Garforth, age 30, of Manygates Crescent, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 86 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limtit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks because he was on licence, banned from driving for three years and 56 days, and told to pay £128 costs.

Karl Gareth Cockerill, age 38, of Upper Lane, Netherton, was found guilty after a trial of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer, and admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and told to pay £755 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Benjamin Alan Lewis, age 29, of Bevan Place, Lupset, was found guilty after a trial of obstructing a police officer in his duty. He was fined £660 and told to pay £686 costs.

Ben Bobby Burnley, age 34, of Pashley Court, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Batley Road, Wakefield, and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Louis Joe Hetherington, age 20, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing a pedal cycle and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 28 days and told to pay £128 costs.

Sarah Louise Tate, age 39, of Bank House Hotel, Wakefield, admitted using racially-aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and stealing £23 worth of Quality Street chocolate from Lidl in Normanton. She was given a community order, fined £100 and told to pay £95 costs.

Courtney Newby, age 22, of Westfield Road, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly, causing criminal damage to a Peugeot vehicle, and assaulting a police officer. She was given a community order with a 28-day electronic tag curfew and told to pay £150 compensation.

Jadine Riley, age 34, of no fixed address, admitted stealing items worth £200 from B&M in Normanton, and items worth £200 from The Range in Wakefield. She was jailed for 24 weeks because she was already in a suspended sentence for multiple shop thefts.

Rita Butylova, age 55, of Milnthorpe Lane, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of drink driving by having 62 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £420 and told to pay £442 costs.

Stephen William Emmerson, age 53, of Regent Street, Wakefied, admitted interfering with a motor vehicle with the intention of theft, possessing a knife and equipment for stealing, including a spanner and ratchet. He was jailed for 20 weeks because of his previous record, and told to pay £128 costs.

Cale Luke Lodge, age 23, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted having a large plank of wood and threatening another person, and causing £150 worth of criminal damage to a property. He was jailed for six months, suspended for 24 months, told to undergo drug-dependency treatment and pay £213 costs.

Jordan Levi Finney, age 26, of Bevan Place, Lupset, admitted £235 worth of criminal damage to a window and was fined £266 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jared Browne, age 30, of Townley Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for assaults, criminal damage and wasting police time. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Declan Rickard, age 20, of Headlands Avenue, Ossett, admitted stealing a £400 gold chain from an address in Pontefract. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Michael Paul Watson, age 32, of Gladstone Court, Wakefield, admitted making a threatening phone call and was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, given a one-year restraining order, fined £80 and told to pay £180 costs.

Eugene Morris, age 73, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a British Transport Police officer, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards another officer and offensive or disorderly behaviour at Sandal and Agbrigg Railway Station. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, told to pay £200 compensation in total and fined £40.

Michaela Louise Gill, age 30, of HMP New Hall, admitted assaulting a prison officer and was jailed for an additional four weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Dean Sean Skelton, age 39, of Elvey Street, Wakefield, admitted five counts of theft from Wlkinsons in Wakefield. He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was jailed for 10 weeks because he was already on a community sentence for multiple shop thefts. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Wayne Bailey, age 42, of Kings Mead, Pontefract, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Kurtis Evans, age 26, of East Acres, Byram, admitted failing to stop after a vehicle accident and having defective tyre. He was given eight penalty points on his licence, fined £342 and told to pay £334 costs.

Rosalie Helen Cope, age 46, of Healdfield Court, Castleford, admitted stealing clothes worth £145 from M&S in Castleford and was given a community order with 28 days’ electronic curfew and told to pay £95 costs.

Bruce Warner, age 69, of Sandgate Drive, Kippax, admitted assault and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.