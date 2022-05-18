COURT LISTS: Axe-carrying woman avoids immediate custody

Hannah Marie Powers, age 33, of Monkton Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer, assaulting a man, possessing an axe in public and failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, ordered to undergo drug-rehabilitation treatment and told to pay £100 compensation.

Jamie Peter Asquith, age 29, of Post Office Road, Featherstone, admitted stalking a female by sending her voicemails, harassing her over social media, sent letters and flowers, made food orders to her address, made bank transfers, attended her address, took photos and sent text messages and threatened to expose private photos. He was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Georgina Pamela Booth, age 36, of Highfield Grove, Allerton Bywater, admitted assaulting two police officers and was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

John Robert Cordell, age 40, of Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female, assaulting a police officer and breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a three-month electronic tag curfew, given a new 12-month restraining order, told to pay £50 compensation and £128 costs.

Keely Sayce, age 46, of Thornhill Road, Castleford, admitted stealing two bottles of vodka worth £41 from Asda and toiletries worth £27 from Wilko. She was fined £80 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

David Adams, age 41, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley, admitted stealing chairs worth £80 from Tesco in Hemsworth and was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment and told to pay £165 costs. He was already on a community order for theft, criminal damage and making threats.

Mark Toft, age 41, of Hillside Court, Pontefract, admitted using abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was fined £50, told to pay £100 compensation and £34 costs.

Richard Fisher, age 33, of Sandgate Terrace, Kippax, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and drink driving by having 135 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kelly Ann Cann, age 47, of Bailey Court, Castleford, admitted stealing 13 children’s T-shirts worth £88 from M&S in Castleford, and chocolate and detergent from Wilko in the town. She was fined £80 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Steven Andrews, age 37, of Glebe Street, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Damien Mitchell McKeen, age 38, of Holly Street, Hemsworth, admitted criminal damage to a car and was fined £120, told to pay £200 compensation and £119 costs.

Tyler Dominick Hopes, age 26, of no fixed address, admitted nine counts of thefts from shops, including cleaning products, alcohol and cheese worth a total of more than £800, from Tesco, Home Bargains and B&M in Hemsworth. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Shaun David Moore, age 45, of no fixed address, admitted stealing groceries worth £117 from Aldi in South Elmsall, and lager worth £13 from Heron Foods in South Elmsall. He was jailed for two weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Kyle Anthony Goodyear, age 29, of Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison. He was jailed for 10 days.

John Steven Cross, age 59, of Leeds Road, Lofthouse, admitted assaulting a police officer and was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £750 compensation.

Daniel Ward, age 38, of Jarvis Walk, Robin Hood, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Ashley Joe Clark, age 27, of Brandy Carr Road, Wakefield, admitted harassing a female by following her and attending her place of work. He also admitted having a razor blade in public. He was jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, given 200 hours of unpaid work, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £223 costs.

Paul Thomason, age 39, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing a £74 gift set from Boots in Wakefield. He was jailed for 28 days because of record for offending, and told to pay £128 costs.

Andrew McWhirter, age 31, of Fairfield Avenue, Ossett, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and ketamine, having no licence or insurance and failing to stop for police. He was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

James Daniel Horsley, age 34, of Oak Avenue, Stanley, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He also admitted driving without a licence, insurance and possession of dihydrocodeine. He was jailed for eight weeks, banned from driving for three years, and told to pay £128 costs.

Arron Scott Stevenson, age 28, of Woodland View, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned, without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, failing to provide his name and address, and having no insurance. He was jailed for 20 weeks, banned from driving for two years, and told to pay £128 costs.

David Terence Brown, age 36, of Rishworth Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of handling stolen goods - including a bag of musical instruments taken from the Art House and a £1,500 camera, two counts of possession of Class C drugs and trespassing at Wakefield Cathedral with an intent to steal. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, and told to pay £95 costs.