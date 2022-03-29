COURT LISTS: Banned driver jailed after being caught behind the wheel SIX times

Ian Scott Lang, age 44, of Beech Crescent, Castleford, was found guilty after a trial of driving while banned and was jailed for 22 weeks because it is the sixth time he has been caught driving while disqualified. He was also given a new 18-month ban and told to pay £128 costs.

Alec Curt Jennings, age 29, of High Street, Crigglestone, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Leeds Railway Station. He was fined £50 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jessica Matthews, age 22, of St Paul’s Walk, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 70 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, was fined £280 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Jamie Walker, age 31, of Greenbank Road, Normanton, admitted arson to a vehicle and criminal damage to a vehicle. He was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

William Frame Bulloch, age 31, of Castleford Road, Normanton, admitted breaching a non-molestation order and was fined £120, given a one-year restraining order and told to pay £119 costs.

Ashley Terence Neville Moore, age 35, of Potovens Lane, Outwood, admitted nine counts of theft of bottles of spirits worth at least £766 from Co-op in Wakefield, and one count of theft of spirits in Leeds worth £116. He was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Daniel James Dickinson, age 30, of Mill Lane, Ryhill, admitted having a knuckle duster in public and was fined £800 and told to pay £165 costs.

Simon Hancock, age 33, of Newstead Avenue, Wakefield, admitted breaking into Ledger Lane Junior and Infants School in Wakefield, and four counts of theft from Co-op in Outwood including spirits and chocolate. He was given a community order with 56 days’ electronic tag curfew, have drug-dependency treatment, pay £231 compensation and £95 costs.

Stephen Burnham, age 47, of Pugneys Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with the notification requirement under the Sexual Offences Acts 2003, by failing to inform the authorities that he stayed at unregistered address for more than seven days. He was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Malcolm Catchpole, age 67, of Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 40 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 13 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Nicholas Charles Goldthorpe Wagstaff, age 45, of Rockley Drive, Kettlethorpe, admitted drink driving by having 53 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £318 and told to pay £119 costs.

Simon Foley, age 52, of Nellgap Avenue, Middlestown, admitted drink driving by having 84 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £537 and told to pay £139 costs.

James Scott Gettings, age 33, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that was found to be racially and religiously aggravated. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Jacob Edward Wall, age 20, of Mulberry Place, Ryhill, admitted driving dangerously, having no insurance and failing to provide a breath test. He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 24 months, told to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 36 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Stephen Goodwin, age 46, of Whinney Lane, Streethouse, admitted breaching a restraining order by sending emails and a Christmas card to a female he is prohibited from contacting. He was fined £864 and told to pay £171 costs.

Cherie Phelan, age 35, of Birch Grove, Kippax, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. She was banned from driving for two months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sam Kellett, age 22, of Woodside Grove, Allerton Bywater admitted drink driving by having 96 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, was given a community order, fined £300 and told to pay £180 costs.

Jake Lyons, age 29, of Blands Terrace, Allerton Bywater, admitted drink driving by having 68 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £380 and told to pay £123 costs.

Darren Tyrrell, age 55, of Doncaster Road, Upton, admitted possessing live ammo without holding a firearm certificate. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Gary Dean Sephton, age 41, of Barnsley Road, Hemsworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Mark Anthony Reed, age 51, of Rossiter Drive, Knottingley, admitted drink driving by having 47 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Daniel Edward Oldfield, age 35, of Lea Lane, Featherstone, admitted causing actual bodily harm to a female and assaulting another female. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a one-year restraining order, told to pay £150 compensation and £405 costs.

Luke Mason Strickland, age 22, of Willow Park, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and cannabis. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, and told to pay £180 costs.

Ian Benjamin Mortimer, age 34, of Ryder Mews, Hemsworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis, and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.