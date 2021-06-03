COURT LISTS: Banned driver jailed for 12 weeks

Andrew John Keeton, age 42, of Gervase Road, Horbury, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 12 weeks, banned from driving for 43 months and told to pay £128 costs.

Scott Rushworth, age 32, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Dale Hannah, age 30, of Cambridge Street, Normanton, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Naila Ashraf, age 32, of Silcoates Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Nicola Clegg, age 44, of Leeds Road, Lofthouse, admitted drink driving by having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Richard David Frost, age 46, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by being caught in Wakefield city centre after being banned. He was fined £60 and told to pay £34 costs.

Damien Mark Sharp, age 41, of George Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing two bottles of whisky worth £30 from B&M in Wakefield and assaulting a male at the shop. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, told to pay £100 compensation and £95 costs.

Damen Andrew Wagstaff, age 32, of Gervase Road, Horbury, admitted failing to give a blood test after being stopped by police, being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and possession of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Darren Cotton, age 51, of Lindsay Avenue, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He also admitted having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £350 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Joshua Harry Hall, age 23, of Pugneys Road, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a five-year restraining order and told to pay £213 costs.

Amanda Wylupek, age 46, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing cheese, meat and alcohol worth £138 from Sainsbury’s on Ings Road, and was given a community order with drug dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

John Armstrong, age 28, of Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dale Gettings, age 49, of Queens Crescent, Ossett, admitted failing to provide a breath test. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Jason Edward Lawson, age 42, c/o Netheroyd, Streethouse, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine. He was banned from driving for four years, given a community order and was fined £150.

Jason Whelan, age 39, of Pitt Close, Kinsley, admitted drink driving by having 105 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted failing to stop at an accident, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and having no licence or insurance. He was given a community order with an alcohol abstinence requirement, given 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 42 months and told to pay £180 costs.

Lisa Jane Armitage, age 41, of Cromwell Crescent, Pontefract, admitted stealing a handbag from Pontefract Squash Club and groceries worth £56 from Aldi in Featherstone. She was given a 18-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs

Darren Hopps, age 50, of Vicarage Gardens, Featherstone, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a person and was told to pay £100 compensation.

Danny Rudd, age 50, of Queens Square Barracks, Pontefract, admitted failing to provide a breath test when stopped by police. He was banned from the road for 24 months, fined £150 and told to pay £34 costs.

Dawn Bird, age 53, of Cromwell Road, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 99 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from the road for 24 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Alison Whitaker, age 55, of Queen Margarets Avenue, Byram, admitted drink driving by having 124 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 30 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

David Arthur Cogan, age 53, of Barnes Road, Castleford, admitted harassing a female and assaulting her by occasioning actual bodily harm by punching her in the face. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Molly Heseltine, age 22, of Wood Lea, Byram, admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while having 94 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was given 10 penalty points, fined £276 and told to pay £119 costs.

Andrew Byrne, age 33, of Newstead Terrace, Fitzwilliam, admitted failing to provide a breath test when stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 costs.

Nathan Jordan Kendrew, age 28, of Rookhill Road, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a female police officer and was fined £166, told to pay her £30 compensation and £119 costs.