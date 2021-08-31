COURT LISTS: Booze and razor blade raids lands thief in jail

William Hall, age 40, of Market Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing items worth £27 from Sainsbury’s, alcohol worth £177 and razors worth £52 from Asda. He also admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for multiple shop thefts. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Evaldes Kalendas, age 23, c/o Peacock Avenue, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police, and having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £450 and told to pay £130 costs.

Ashley Terence Neville Moore, age 34, of Potovens Lane, Outwood, admitted stealing alcohol worth £30 from Co-op. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Andrew Mark Reed, age 27, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that was found to be homophobic. He was fined £120, told to pay £50 compensation and £119 costs.

Daniel Hope, age 27, of Snydale Road, Normanton, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £50 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sam Taylor, aged 24, of Ridge Road, Middlestown, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £270 and told to pay £119 costs.

David Ogley, age 38, of Potovens Lane, Outwood, admitted drink driving by having 88 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Reece Cheetham, age 26, of Leigh Road, Tingley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Paul Darrin Jones, age 54, of Plumpton Road, Wakefield, admitted contacting a person he was prohibited from by a restraining order and was jailed for 48 weeks because of his persistent breaches of the order. He was also told to pay £156 costs.

Michael John Smith, age 39, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing bedding worth £64 from Wilkinsons and was jailed for 26 weeks because he was already on a suspended sentence for multiple thefts. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Emily Rose Brier, age 19, of Ridge Road, Middlestown, admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while having 56 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was given 10 penalty points, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Peter Wainaina, age 42, of Chantry Road, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Sean Sharp, age 19, of Hastings Court, Wakefield, admitted causing criminal damage to a car and resisting arrest. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £500 compensation.

Benjamin Earl Douglas Smith, age 27, of no fixed address, admitted stealing microwaves worth £100, and pan sets and plate sets worth £140 from Wilkinsons in Wakefield. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody and failing to take a drugs test. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Jordan Leigh Fox Lynch, age 24, of no fixed address, admitted driving in Wakefield while banned and having no insurance. He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and told to pay £213 costs.

Stuart Field, age 53, of Station Road, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 81 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Stacey Adelaide Hollingworth, age 39, of Montague Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence received for assaults. She was given a 15-week sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Conor McGarry, age 20, of Gargrave Place, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 43 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine at the same time, and assaulting a police officer on a separate occasion. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 250 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £100 compensation to the police officer and pay £280 costs.

Brian Walton, age 33, of Bowman Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of criminal damage to shop windows in Hemsworth and failing to surrender to court. He was given a community order with three months’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £200 compensation.

Artur Fiut, age 34, of no fixed address, admitted possession of amphetamine on Batley Road, Wakefield, and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £160 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Danny Tubby, age 33, of Cambridge Street, Normanton, admitted driving without a seat belt and insurance and was given six penalty points, fined £323 and told to pay £124 costs.

Paul Megson, age 48, of Shepley Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sean Morris Burgess, age 49, of Langsett Road, Wakefield, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Bryan Reeder, age 68, of Carr Gate Mount, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 73 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £190 and told to pay £119 costs.