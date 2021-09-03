COURT LISTS: Burglar jailed for social club break-in

Terence Michael Link, age 46, of no fixed address, admitted breaking into the Knottingley Conservative Club on Hill Top and stole children’s DVDs, two counts of failing to surrender to custody and was found guilty of fraudulently using a bank card that belonged to a female. He was jailed for 28 weeks and told to pay £156 costs.

Zane Pearson, age 41, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, admitted making off without payment of fuel after filling up with £80 of diesel from the BP Garage in Glass Houghton. He was fined £80, told to pay £80 compensation and told to pay £119 costs.

David Philip Alan Dalton, age 37, of Briggs Avenue, Castleford, admitted failing to comply with a community order received for possession of a bladed article. He was jailed for 28 days.

Knottingley Club.

Dion Edward Dalton, age 38, of Briggs Avenue, Castleford, admitted exposing his genitals, stealing batteries from B&M and items from Street Record in Castleford. He was given a community order with 12 weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £20 compensation.

John Giles Pratt, age 47, of Briggs Avenue, Castleford, admitted stealing gin and aftershave from Savers in Castleford, and assaulting a PCSO. He was jailed for 20 weeks because he was already subject to a community order for going equipped for theft. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Katrina Davis, age 42, of Wakefield Road, Ackworth, admitted drink driving by having 103 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She also admitted being drunk while being in charge of a child. She was given a community order, banned from driving for 24 months and told to pay £180 costs.

Darren Paul Lindsay, age 31, of Dickinson Terrace, Featherstone, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for six months, given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Matthew Aiden Holden, age 49, of Kirkby Close, South Kirkby, admitted assaulting a female and criminal damage to a door, and was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, told to undergo drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £213 costs.

Lee Belsham, age 36, of Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with 45 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £250 costs.

Simon Nemeth, age 26, of Baylee Street, Hemsworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over police. He also admitted having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 42 months, given a community order with 12 weeks’ electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £95 costs.

Layden Clive Jennison, age 20, of Chequers Close, Pontefract, admitted two counts of offering to supply cannabis and one count of being concerned with the supply of cannabis. He was jailed for 48 weeks, suspended for two years and told to pay £207 costs.

Stacey Summerland, age 31, of Cedar Walk, Featherstone, admitted assaulting a person which was found to be racially and religiously aggravated, and criminal damage to a window. She was given a community order and told to pay £250 compensation in total.

Mark Doyle, age 44, of Windermere Drive, Knottingley, admitted driving without a licence, driving while banned and without insurance. He was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Daniel Stephenson, age 23, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, admitted assaulting a police officer, assaulting a male and criminal damage to a window. He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, given 180 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £213 costs.

Andrew Darren Rowley, age 30, of Hall Park Orchards, Kippax, admitted obstructing a police officer and harassing a female. He was given a community order, a restraining order of indeterminate length and told to pay £250 costs.