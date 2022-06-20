COURT LISTS: Burglar jailed for social club break-in

Anthony Ian Burrows, age 49, of Thirlmere Road, Wakefield, admitted burgling the Alverthorpe Conservative Club and stole money from a charity jar and a fruit machine. He was jailed for 10 months and told to pay £156 costs.

Billy Joe Megson, age 23, of Shepley Street, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 29 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Gareth Paul Trevor, age 32, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing a £159 pressure washer from B&Q, failing to attend an appointment to find out if he was addicted to cocaine and opiates, and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club in Alverthorpe.

Michael Paul Ogilvie, age 29, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison, and failing to register a new address putting him in breach of the Sexual Offences Act. He was jailed for 17 weeks, and told to pay £128 costs.

Stacey Mitchell, age 33, of Hoyland Road, Horbury, admitted drink driving by having 44 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Donatas Briedis, age 23, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 68 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £360 and told to pay £121 costs.

Peter Toth, age 26, of Cliff Road, Crigglestone, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Wakefield and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Richard Craig Krivienes, age 41, of Greenhill Road, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was given a community order and told to pay £250 compensation.

Luke Day, age 29, of Pitt Close, Wakefield, admitted assaulting two police officers in Cornwall and was given a community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, 100 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £400 in compensation and £180 costs.

Joel Roy Carter, age 30, of no fixed address, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis in Ossett, and possession of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £140 and told to pay £119 costs.

Gareth Richard Stead, age 37, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, admitted three counts of stealing razors worth hundreds of pounds from Boots on Kirkgate, refusing to take a drugs test, possession of cannabis, two counts of stealing from vehicles, and interfering with a vehicle. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Adrian Wayne Blackburn, age 37, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, admitted stalking a female and assaulting her. He was given a community order, a six-month restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Dale Duffy, age 45, of Waterton Grove, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on a train and was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, ordered to have drug-dependency treatment and pay £100 compensation.

Mohammed Irfan Nasir, age 25, of Harewood Road, Eastmoor, admitted two counts of stealing food and alcohol from Tesco and was told to pay £85 costs.

Matthew Pater Machin, age 37, of Mackillon Avenue, Normanton, admitted failing to provide a breath test and was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order with 220 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Laura Yates, age 22, of Pope Street, Normanton, admitted assaulting a special constable and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Martin Bentley, age 30, of Poplar Crescent, Tingley, admitted failing to provide a breath test and was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Adrian Blackburn, age 54, of Westerton Road, Tingley, admitted drink driving by having 117 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 25 months, given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Tony Alexander Ayoade, age 49, of Copeworth Drive, Hall Green, admitted breaching Covid lockdown regulations in March 2021 by being at Manchester Airport. He was fined £166 and told to pay £119 costs.

Simon Paul Foster, age 54, of The Chase, Stanley, admitted four breaches of a restraining order and was jailed for 20 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Jordan Patric Phillips, age 30, of Common Way, Crigglestone, admitted drink driving by having 49 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £553 and told to pay £138 costs.

Paul John Dews, age 44, of Springhill Close, Outwood, admitted assaulting a male and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order and told to pay £350 compensation.

Kyra Hartley, age 33, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, admitted being at the Renewi Waste Management in Wakefield for the purpose of theft, and possession of a folding pocket knife in public. She was jailed for 12 weeks which was suspended for 12 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Gareth Paul Trevor, age 32, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with Sexual Offences Act by failing to notify a change of address. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 36 weeks, suspended for 18 months, given eight weeks’ electronic tag curfew, fined £50 and told to pay £213 costs.