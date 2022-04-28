COURT LISTS: Burglar who stole cash is jailed

Wayne Thomason, age 38, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted burglary and stealing money from the property. He was jailed for 12 weeks because of his record and “flagrant disregard for people and their property”. He was also told to pay £213 costs.

Zoe Rose Noble, age 31, of Ivy Grove, Wakefield, admitted stealing cleaning products worth £100 from Wilko in Castleford and items worth £27 from Home Bargains. She was told to pay £127 compensation and fined £20.

Amy Jennifer Conway, age 34, of Woodhouse Crescent, Normanton, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that was found to be racially aggravated. She was fined £200, given a one-year restraining order and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Lewis Anthony Michael Francis, age 24, of Intake Lane, Stanley, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £350 compensation and £180 costs.

Jade Angelique Carelle Williams, age 33, of HMP New Hall, Flockton, admitted three counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards a police officer, one of which was found to be racially aggravated. She was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Jamie Frank Lister, age 34, of Teall Street, Ossett, admitted assaulting a police officer, being drunk and disorderly at Leeds Railway Station and possession of cocaine. He was given a community order with 140 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £100 compensation and £180 costs.

Mateausz Wilmanski, age 29, of Sun Lane, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Errol Wint, age 63, of College Grove Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with the sex offenders register by not informing police of a change of address , and was found guilty of another identical charge that he denied. He was given a community order and told to pay £195 costs.

Wesley Stewart Reid, age 35, of Long Causeway, Stanley, admitted failing to provide a blood test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £224 and told to pay £119 costs.

Louise Ann Asquith, age 39, of Drury Lane, Wakefield, admitted breaking into a bar in Leeds and stealing alcohol worth £140. She was told to pay £140 compensation and £85 costs.

Michael Ian Barker, age 44, of Leeds Road, Robin Hood, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis after being suspected of having driven. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Charlie Hawlor, age 30, of Haw Hill View, Normanton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was fined £400, given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, given six penalty points and told to pay £180 costs.

Mark Lucas, age 32, of Brook Close, Ossett, admitted failing to stop at an accident and failing to attend an assessment to find out if he was addicted to cocaine. He was given eight penalty points for his licence, fined £866 in total and told to pay £172 costs.

Martin Hartley, age 38, of St James Road, Crigglestone, admitted maliciously wounding a person and was given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £600 compensation and £180 costs.

Luke Snowden, age 21, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, admitted stealing items worth £159 from Aldi in Featherstone, and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £130, told to pay £159 compensation, and £119 costs.

Barry Harrold Kendall, age 36, of Thirlmere Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order by missing appointments and three counts of theft from shops including meat and bedding. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay almost £90 compensation.

Glenn Jodan Liversidge, of Marsh Way House, Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a PCSO and a police officer, criminal damage to windows. He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, told to undergo alcohol dependency treatment and pay £300 compensation in total.

Jadine Riley, age 35, of Lower Warrengate Wakefield, admitted stealing five bottles of vodka worth £225 from Best One in Wakefield. She was jailed for 21 days, told to pay £100 compensation and £128 costs.

Richard James Green, age 30, of Westgate, Wakefield, admitted nine counts of thefts including beard trimmers and make up from B&M, Boots, TK Maxx and Asda. He was given 16 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, given 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £250 compensation.

Connor Berry, age 26, of Marshall Street, Stanley, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £100 compensation and told to pay £180 costs.

Artur Andrzej Broczkowski, age 39, of Clarendon Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 81 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £240 and told to pay £119 costs.

Bethany Kitching, age 23, of Andrew Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 67 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £346 and told to pay £120 costs.

Matthew Thomas Martin, age 37, of Holly Approach, Ossett, admitted stealing confectionery worth £37 from the BP Garage in Durkar. He was fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Artur Szlufik, age 31, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted possessing a noxious substance, namely pepper spray, and assaulting a police officer. He was given a community order, told to pay £150 compensation and £95 costs.