COURT LISTS: Charity box thief admits guilt to magistrates

Anthony Ian Burrows, age 39, of Thirlmere Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing a charity box from The New Pot Oil pub in Wrenthorpe and was told to pay £40 compensation and £60 costs.

Suffran Mohammed Yakoob, age 36, of Bank Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of theft including £65 worth of laundry products from Asda in Wakefield, and candles worth almost £100 from Peter Jones on Westgate. He was jailed for eight weeks because of his previous record of offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Darren Wood, age 37, of Broadowler Lane, Ossett, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 54 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

The New Pot Oil in Wrenthorpe.

Jamie Lee Tyler, age 34, of Linton Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 29 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Jordan James Bugg, age 25, of Benson Lane, Normanton, admitted assaulting a female, and two counts of criminal damage to windows and a fence. He was given a community order with 28 days’ electronic tag curfew, given a one-tear restraining order and told to pay £100 compensation.

Daniel Pokorny, age 29, of Belle Vue Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements after being released from prison. He was jailed for seven days.

Marek Grzesiuk, age 55, of unknown address, was found guilty after a trial of threatening to damage property at Queen Street, Normanton. He also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, handed three-year restraining order and ordered to pay £95 costs.

Wayne Thomason, age 38, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing Lynx deodorant worth £12 from Poundland in Wakefield, and packs of pork from Spar on Wentworth Street. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Ben Lawson, age 33, of Haselden Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with 12 weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £150 compensation.

Emma Julie Sheppard, age 35, of Bentley Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting two females and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £100 compensation to each victim.

Robin Blakeston, age 44, of Oxford Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing gloves worth £40 from Trespass on Trinity Walk and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Craig Thomason, age 42, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing perfume worth £72 from Boots and damaging a custody cell at the police station. He was given a community order and told to pay £72 compensation.

Alan Peck, age 50, of Citilodge Hotel, Lower Warrengate, was convicted of two counts of shoplifting, including glasses worth £317 from Specsavers and a jumper worth £39.50 from M&S. He was also convicted of criminal damage to a police van and also admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Josie Louise Cunningham, age 31, of Woollin Avenue, Tingley, admitted criminal damage to a door. She was given a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Molly Daltry, age 68, of Cliff Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 120 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £207 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kieran Blaymire, age 18, of Park Avenue, Lofthouse, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Vasileios Kanellis, age 33, of Wesley Street, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a police officer and was given a community order and told to pay £195 costs. He was already on a community order for possession of drugs, criminal damage and harassment.

James Michael Lynes, age 37, c/o Cleevethorpe Grove, Sandal, admitted assaulting a male and was given an 18-month conditional discharge, told to pay £50 compensation and £107 costs.

Daryl James Collier, age 43, of Leeds Road, Wakefield, admitted causing criminal damage to a door and possession of cannabis. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Julie Stead, age 56, of no fixed address, was found guilty after a trial for harassment of a female by sending her letters and failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £748 costs.

Mikolaj Piotr Beczek, age 26, of Barden Road, Wakefield admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £200 compensation.

Lisa Weston, age 48, of Swithenbank Avenue, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 195 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Nigel Cowell, age 36, of Drury Lane, Wakefield, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £96 and told to pay £119 costs.

Robert Stephen Askin, age 38, of Earl Street, Wakefield, admitted causing criminal damage to a window and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £137 compensation and £107 costs.