COURT LISTS: Charity box thief jailed

Craig Thomason, age 41, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing items from Poundland worth almost £80 and a charity box from Wakefield Hospice shop. He was jailed for 12 weeks because of his previous record of offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Paul Turner, age 31, of Starbeck Road, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 269 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months because it is the fourth time he has been caught with a similar offence and it resulted in a serious accident. He was banned from driving for four years, given 250 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £213 costs.

Mariusz Orlowski, age 36, of Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to give the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £513 and told to pay £161 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Jacob John Iles, age 27, of Normanton View, Normanton, admitted assaulting a female and was given a 24-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Paul Stewart Teece, age 43, of Kirkgate, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to the doors of the RSPCA shop on Kirkgate, and Jark Recruitment. He was given a community order and told to pay £500 compensation in total.

James Chantry, age 50, of Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a PCSO. He was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Craig Stuart Campbell, age 33, of Spring End Road, Horbury, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police. He was banned from driving 12 months, fined £50 and told to pay £119 costs.

Andrew Lee Boyd, age 33, of Haw Hill View, Normanton, admitted assaulting a police officer and was fined £200, told to pay £80 compensation and £119 costs.

Jonathan Mangham, age 37, of Market Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female, being drunk and disorderly and shoplifting sandwiches from Sainsbury’s. He was given a community order with a two-month electronic tag curfew. He was also told to pay £250 compensation.

Damien Cresswell, age 26, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for having an offensive weapon, assault and possession of cocaine. He was given a new community order with alcohol-dependency treatment.

Dwayne O’Brien, age 28, of Thornes Road, Wakefield, admitted trespassing at Tesco in Leeds with an intent to steal. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Jade Nutton, age 34, of Sunroyd Avenue, Horbury, admitted driving while banned and was given a new 12-month ban, a community order, fined £100 and told to pay £180 costs.

Callum Fergus Exley-McTaggart, age 26, of Granville Street, Featherstone, admitted three counts of theft from supermarkets including food and alcohol, and assaulting a male and a female. He was jailed for six months because of his persistent offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Andrew Peter Harris, age 45, of Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, was found guilty after a trial of interfering with a vehicle for the intention of theft and trespassing into a property on Fairway Avenue in Normanton with an intention of stealing. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £405 costs.

James Lee Hancock, age 29, of St Giles View, Pontefract, admitted two counts of sending messages when prohibited by a non-molestation order. He was jailed for eight months, suspended for 12 months, given 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £241 costs.

Carlton Jackson, age 24, of Eddystone Rise, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order and told to pay £100 compensation.

Susan Ruth O’Hara, age 48, of Monkhill Drive, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Paul Hirst, age 37, of Love Lane, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 43 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted speeding and possession of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order, fined £646 and told to pay £180 costs.

Kester Allen Plows, age 21, of Sandringham Avenue, Knottingley, admitted drink driving by having 74 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

David Sidebottom, age 46, of Monkhill Avenue, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly. He was given a community with alcohol-dependency treatment, given 50 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Dale Thomas Hampton, age 33, of Common Road, South Kirkby, admitted 15 counts of thefts totalling £568, including electric toothbrushes, biscuits, coffee and detergents. He was given a community order with a drug-rehabilitation requirement and told to pay £200 compensation.

James Francis Ogley, age 51, of Main Street, South Hiendley, admitted assaulting a female and a police officer. He was jailed for 12 weeks, told to pay £100 compensation and given a one-year restraining order.

Robert Anthony Cumberland, age 41, of Monkhill Avenue, Pontefract, admitted obstructing a police officer in their duty. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Stacey Jon Hutchinson, age 40, of St Michael’s Green, Normanton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from the road for 56 days, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.