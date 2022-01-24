COURT LISTS: City centre beggar hit with fine

Dawn Carter, aged 44, of no fixed address, admitted begging on Southgate in Wakefield and was fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Patrick Joseph Lister, age 34, of Savile Road, Methley, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered to enrol in a Building Better Relationships programme. He was also given a one-year restraining order and told to pay £295 costs.

Jack Cutts, age 28, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted failing to attend a police assessment to ascertain if he was dependent on Class A drugs and was fined £40 and told to pay £34 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Luke Ward, age 27, of Bell Lane, Ackworth, admitted drink driving by having 94 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over by police on Campion Close in Pontefract. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 23 months, given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Paul Willis, age 58, of Harewood Rise, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 62 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being stopped by police on his own street. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Etinder Singh, age 34, of Green Lane, Featherstone, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police on the A1 while behind the wheel of a BMW X5. He also admitted driving without a licence. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a 12-week electronic tag curfew, banned from driving for two years and told to pay £213 costs.

Mark Stephen Hankins, age 45, of no fixed address, admitted possession of Class C drugs including 12 diazepam pills and 50 zopiclone pills at the bus station in Pontefract. He also failed to attend an assessment to ascertain if he was addicted to Class A drugs. He was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Jonathan Richard Robshaw, age 44, of Camelot Court, Pontefract, admitted stealing tablets from a neighbour and was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kevin Abbott, age 47, of Viking Road, Pontefract, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released on licence and causing criminal damage to a window of a takeaway. He was jailed for seven days and told top pay £250 compensation.

Kelly Burnley, age 36, of Barnsdale Way, Ackworth, admitted drink driving by having 100 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being stopped on Doncaster Road in Wakefield. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 23 months, fined £768 and told to pay £387 costs.

Lindsay Marie Slater, age 42, of Embleton Road, Methley, was found guilty of driving while banned, without insurance and admitted failing to surrender to custody. She was given six penalty points, fined £200 in total and told to pay £134 costs. The case was proved in her absence.

Dean James Webster, age 39, of Halton Street, Featherstone, admitted stealing alcohol worth £44 from Aldi in Pontefract, two counts of stealing wine from the Shell Garage in Pontefract and chocolate and household products worth £150 from Poundland in Pontefract. He was jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, told to undergo drug-dependency treatment and to pay £200 compensation in total.

Ashley Terence Neville Moore, age 34, of Potovens Lane, Lofthouse, admitted two counts of stealing bottles of vodka from Co-op in Outwood, and one of stealing a bottle of gin. He also admitted three counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, two assaults and one of criminal damage to a car window. He was jailed for 24 weeks because of his record for offending and told to pay £67 compensation for the alcohol.

Robert Lee Gregory, age 40, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing razors worth £63 from Boots in Wakefield when he was already on a community order for shop thefts. He was given a new community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Shannon Louise Thorpe, age 23, of Garden Terrace, Crigglestone, admitted assaulting two police officers and was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £100 compensation to each officer.

Ben Lawson, age 33, of Haselden Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for attempted criminal damage. He was found to be absent during curfew hours and was fined £40.

Liam Ashley Day, age 26, of Westerton Road, Tingley, admitted drink driving by having 47 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being stopped on his home street. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £260 and told to pay £119 costs.

Gary Harold Young, age 52, of Duke of Avenue, Wakefield, admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Krasbars Bukovskis, age 43, of Horbury Road, Wakefield, admitted being in charge of motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit by having 105 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £270 and told to pay £654 costs.

Michael Wheelhouse, age 51, of Parrish Mews, Robin Hood, admitted calling a female three times and leaving a voicemail while prohibited by a restraining order. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Nathan Richard Dixon, age 31, of Shepley Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Nicole Louise Taylor, age 27, of Clarion Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to attend an assessment which was to determine if she was addicted to Class A drugs and failing to surrender to custody. She was fined £100 in total and told to pay £34 costs.