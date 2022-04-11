COURT LISTS: Cocaine driver jailed for 23 weeks

Aaron Thompson, age 40, of Drury Lane, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine, driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 23 weeks, banned from driving for three years and told to pay £128 costs.

David Lee Byram, age 41, of Mickle Court, Castleford, admitted seven counts of shop thefts, including cat food worth £101 from Heron Foods in Castleford and razors from Boots. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Robert Pratt, Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted driving without a licence, insurance and failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver had been taking cocaine

William Joseph Molloy, age 30, of Hazel Road, Knottingley, admitted stealing four bottles of Jack Daniel’s Whisky from Morrisons in Knottingley. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Connor Ashton, age 18, of Holmsley Lane, South Kirkby, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Steven Andrew Cairns, age 34, of Southfield Avenue, Featherstone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £300 and told to pay £434 costs.

John Paul McHugh, age 49, of Fryston Road, Castleford, admitted stealing TVs from a property on Lumley Street. He was jailed for 10 weeks and told to pay £500 compensation.

Ben Charlesworth, age 35, of Mill Lane, South Kirkby admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £79 costs.

Jake Warburton, age 39, of Kendal Drive, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and was given a new 20-month ban, a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Adam Paul Watson, age 31, of Fryston Road, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 82 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Grant Liam Howson, age 28, of Broomhil Drive, Knottingley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kacper Blaszczyk, age 21, of Holywell Lane, Castleford, admitted two counts of damaging a vehicle, including a police vehicle, and using threatening or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £350 compensation in total and £119 costs.

Ben Oswald Nelson, age 29, of Huntwick Crescent, Featherstone admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Marie Hudson, age 55, of Grange Road, Castleford, admitted three counts of shop thefts, including coffee worth £72 from Co-op in Castleford, and detergent worth £160 from Tesco in Castleford. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, told to pay £116 compensation in total and £180 costs.

Terence Field, age 34, of Woolgraves Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 89 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £120 and told to pay £79 costs.

Dariusz Geslicki, age 47, of George Street, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a mobile phone and stealing £370 cash from a female. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £470 compensation.

Harold Robert Craig, age 37, of Mill Lane, Ryhill, admitted two counts of being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with eight weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Azeem Shabir, age 26, of Clarendon Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £434 costs.

John Dixon, age 43, of Church Lane Avenue, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 92 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £538 and told to pay £139 costs.

Vaughan Ashley Myatt, age 36, of Milnthorpe Lane, Wakefield, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Joe David Benn, age 25, of Oak Street, Crofton, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned for 15 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Tyrelle Sagar, age 27, of Bowman Street, Wakefield, admitted driving at 44mph in a 30mph zone in Kinsley. He was given five penalty points, fined £210 and told to pay £124 costs. The case had been re-opened after he was convicted of failing to provide the details of who was driving the speeding vehicle.

Jamie Lee Bostock, age 20, of Irwin Avenue, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order and told to pay £50 compensation.

Daniel Paul Brian Flavell, age 33, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing £80 bedding from Dunelm in Wakefield. He was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £128 costs.

Daniel Paul Tomlinson, age 33, of Kingsley Close, Crofton, admitted assaulting a police officer and criminal damage to a police van. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £275 compensation and £180 costs.

Lee Graham Heywood, age 46, of Long Row, New Sharlston, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £161 and told to pay £119 costs.