COURT LISTS: Community order for man caught with indecent images

Richard Randall, age 49, c/o Huntwick Road, Featherstone, admitted possessing indecent images of children, including a Category A image - the most serious - along with 14 Category C images, distributing the Category C images, and possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal. He was given a community order, an indefinite length sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use, sign the sex offenders register for five years and told to pay £95 costs.

Stephen James Morgan, age 30, of Castlelodge Court, Castleford, admitted two counts of driving while banned, being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine, two counts of having no insurance and handling stolen goods. He was jailed for 32 weeks and banned from driving for four months

Lee James Rainey, age 47, of Sycamore Road, Hemsworth, admitted assaulting a police officer by spitting at him and was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given 150 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £100 compensation and £213 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Connor Harrington, age 28, of Albert Street, Featherstone, admitted criminal damage to a police vehicle and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £135 compensation.

Tyrone Lance Thorpe, age 32, of Westfield Road, Hemsworth, admitted driving while banned and having no insurance. He was given a community order with eight weeks’ electronic tag curfew, given six penalty points on his licence and told to pay £180 costs.

Jess Aiden Lyons, age 41, of Park Lane, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit to drive through drugs. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £100 and told to pay £334 costs.

Zane Pearson , age 41, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Marie Walshaw, age 41, of Harrow Street, South Elmsall, admitted stealing whisky and Quality Street from Aldi and failing to comply with a community order. She was given a nine-month conditional discharge, fined £50 and told to pay £22 costs.

Rebecca Louise Welford, age 37, of Fairfax Road, Pontefract, admitted two counts of resisting arrest and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Aaron Dean Ratcliffe, age 28, of Queens Avenue, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and a paramedic and was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £225 compensation in total.

Ian Stuart Gavin, age 44, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted assaulting two females and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order and told to pay £400 compensation in total. The case was proved in his absence.

Stephen Land, age 54, of Hopwood Grove, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and was given a community order with 140 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £180 costs.

Matthew Mark Pritchard, age 37, of South View, Featherstone, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was fined £166 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ryan O’Neill, age 19, of Barnsdale Way, Upton, admitted assaulting two females and possession of cannabis. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £295 costs.

Nicky Nicholls, age 43, of Station Court, Streethouse, admitted obstructing a police officer at McDonald’s at Castleford. He was fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Paul Skidmore, age 40, of Wentwell Road, Streethouse, admitted interfering with a vehicle with an intention of theft and possession of cannabis. He was jailed for seven days and told to pay £128 costs.

Hadley Stringer, age 28, of Holywell Lane, Castleford, admitted possession of cocaine and was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Arthur Taylor, age 64, of Wesley Street, South Elmsall, admitted assaulting a female and criminal damage to an electronic pad at the police station. He was fined £120, told to pay £150 compensation in total and £119 costs.

Mark Thomas Cross, age 47, of Shinwell Drive, Upton, admitted failing to provide a sample of blood after being pulled over by police. He also admitted possession of cannabis and failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Lee Mason, age 46, of Lightfoot Avenue, Castleford, admitted stealing chicken and coffee worth £96 from Co-op in Castleford and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Andrea Yuill Barber, age 50, of Station Road, Kippax, admitted possession of wraps of crack cocaine and was fined £120 and told to pay £19 costs.

Charlotte Flynn, age 24, of Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater, admitted stalking a male by loitering outside his home address, following on social media and hacking into his private account. She was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a 12-month exclusion requirement, electronically tagged for a year, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £213 costs.

Julie Tunningley, age 49, of Broomhill Avenue, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, and told to pay £180 costs.

John Paul McHugh, age 49, of Fryston Road, Castleford, admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after being released from prison and also the theft of a gift set worth £14 from Boots in Wakefield. He was jailed for 14 days and told to pay £128 costs.

Andrew Parkinson, age 50, of The Green, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £180 and told to pay £119 costs.