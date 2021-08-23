COURT LISTS: Drug driver caught out twice

Jack Hopwood, age 31, of Mill Lane, South Kirkby, admitted twice being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police on two separate occasions. He was banned from driving for 38 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £95 costs.

John Andrew Winn, age 43, of Huntwick Crescent, Featherstone, admitted touching a woman sexually without her consent. He was given a community order with a sexual offending programme, given a five-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Declan Thomas Lewington, age 21, of Colclough Close, Castleford, admitted criminal damage to two doors belonging to Wakefield Council and possession of cannabis. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £1,650 compensation.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Andrew James, age 33 of Front Street, Castleford, admitted stealing alcohol worth £148 from B&M in Pontefract. He was given a community order, fined £110 and told to pay £95 costs.

Wayne Garvey, age 48, of Station Lane, Featherstone, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Wakefield and possessing cannabis. He was fined £88 and told to pay £119 costs.

Richard Anthony O’Gorman, age 65, of Sandringham Avenue, Knottingley, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 20 weeks because of his lengthy criminal record, banned from driving for 50 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Lee Adlington, age 36, of Weeland Road, Kellingley, admitted being over the drug-drive for cannabis when he was pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lauren Newsome, age 18, of Darrington Road, East Hardwick, admitted assaulting a police officer, being drunk and disorderly and possession of cannabis. She was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £100 compensation and £180 costs.

Nathan Witton, age 22, of Camplin Close, Ackworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fine £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Reece Connoer Anderson, age 22, of Esk Avenue, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 78 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

David Roy Maltas, age 44 of Colliery Close, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 49 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Daniel Simon Ruckledge, age 36, of Carlton Glen, Pontefract, admitted stealing a bicycle worth £3,500. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £3,500 compensation.

Gareth James Lightowler, age 33, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for two years, fined £220 in total and told to pay £34 costs.

Simon Jon Hargreaves, age 50, of Benjamin Sykes Way, Wakefield, admitting stealing a hard drive worth £80 from Currys Pc World in Wakefield and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £80 compensation.

David Thomas Carysforth, age 53, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting someone he is prohibited from doing. He was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 10 months and told to pay £328 costs.

Tracy Appleyard, age 40, of Marshall Avenue, Hall Green, admitted possession of crack cocaine and heroin and failing to attend a drugs appointment. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £95 costs.

Zoe Noble, age 30, of Clifford Avenue, Wakefield, admitted stealing perfume worth £60 from Boots, two counts of stealing detergent worth a total of £67 from The Range and a £30 bottle of whiskey from Asda. She was given a community order and told to pay £130 compensation and £95 costs.

Matthew James Metcalf, age 25, of Denholme Drive, Ossett, admitted driving while banned and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £180 costs.

Mark Turton, age 48, of Hollin Drive, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 88 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

James Mark McAffe, age 43, of Potovens Lane, Outwood, admitted drink driving by having 81 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £400 and was told to pay £125 costs.

Robert Michael David McGawley, age 34, of Syke Avenue, Tingley, admitted drink driving by having 152 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £450 and told to pay £130 costs.

Robert Dariusz Nagorny, age 43, of Henry Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 40 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ryan Sephton, age 24, of Earl Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He also admitted having no licence. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Simon Lee Batley, age 34, of Warwick Street, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Beckley Road in Wakefield and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.