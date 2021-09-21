COURT LISTS: Drug-driver jailed for refusing tests after being stopped twice more by police

Jack Taylor-Gray, age 26, of Seals Drive, Ackworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and two counts of failing to provide a blood test after being stopped by police on two further occasions. He was jailed for 12 weeks, banned from driving for 39 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Pawel Komorowski, age 47, of Colliers Court, South Elmsall, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, given 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 38 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Mark Adam Watson, age 26, of Victoria Street, Hemsworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He was given a 20-month driving ban, a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £95 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Michael Bolton, age 36, of Broomhill Square, Knottingley, admitted 16 counts of stealing more than £487 worth of items from Sainsbury’s Local on Racca Green, including meat, chocolate and coffee. He was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to undergo drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £150 compensation.

Richard William Gordon, age 37, of Fulmar Road, Castleford, admitted assaulting a person, resisting arrest and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £300 compensation to the assault victim.

Stephen Smith, age 59, of Wood View Bungalows, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 78 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 21 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Marie Walshaw, age 41, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, admitted stealing bedding and cosmetics worth £111 from Wilkinsons in Wakefield and was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Darren Stanley Davies, age 40, of Burntwood Drive, South Kirkby, admitted producing cannabis and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Tony Leslie Carter, age 27, of Netheroyd, Streethouse, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and was banned from driving for three months, given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Rob Rowston, age 35, of Ambler Street, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 88 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £530 and told to pay £138 costs.

Paul Geary, age 42, of Warren House Road, Allerton Bywater, admitted drink driving by having 73 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £360 and told to pay £121 costs.

Robert Ledger, age 44, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a six-month conditional discharge, a six-month restraining order and told to pay £107 costs.

Darren Paul Lindsay, age 31, of Dickinson Terrace, Featherstone, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, six penalty points, and told to pay £107 costs.

James Anthony Dickinson, age 35, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Eugene Morris, age 74, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Declan Cahill, age 18, of Sunroyd Avenue, Horbury, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Christopher Williamson, age 46, of Montague Street, Wakefield, admitted possession of amphetamine, and criminal damage to a drainpipe and a window. He was jailed for nine weeks, given a three-year restraining order and told to pay £128 costs.

Darren Roughley, age 43, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield, admitted contacting a person he was prohibited from by a restraining order. He was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Joe Armytage, age 25, of Urban Terrace, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £324 and told to pay £119 costs.

Reece Stephen Askin, age 24, of Earl Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He also admitted possession of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Luke Gary Patterson, age 31, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told him to pay £180 costs.

David Newby, age 38, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield, admitted assaulting two people at Pinderfields Hospital, including a nurse, and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

James Anthony Atkinson, age 31, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male at Wakefield Cathedral and a PCSO on Kirkgate. He was given a community order, told to pay £100 compensation and £180 costs.

David Fallows, age 39, of Bolus Close, Outwood admitted drink driving by having 55 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.