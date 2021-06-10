COURT LISTS: Fare-dodging taxi passenger jailed

Ryan Thomas Owen, age 28, of Maple Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a man and taking off from a taxi without paying the £5.50 fare. He was jailed for three weeks and told to pay £150 compensation.

Jack Micklefield, age 85, of Horbury Road, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 45 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 13 months, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kacper Suski, age 25, of Buckingham Court, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine and was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Adam Webley, age 36, of Linton Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing a handbag from a female and was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Richard George James Ashby, age 43, of Westfield View, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a female and to failing to surrender to custody. He admitted a second charge of failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order, told to pay £150 compensation and £690 costs.

Kyle Michael Hill, age 29, of Lawefield Lane, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

John Chapman, age 32, of Queens Way, Normanton, admitted failing comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison, and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for seven days and told to pay £128 costs.

Luke Christopher Pajo, age 24, of Cobham Grange, Outwood, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 12 weeks because he had previously been convicted of driving while banned. He was given a new 12-month driving ban and told to pay £128 costs.

Storm Townend, age 36, of Hudson Avenue, Notton, admitted stealing food and electrical items worth £455 from Asda in Durkar. She was given an 18-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Joseph White, age 28, of Oakenshaw Street, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a bus stop, possession of diazepam, two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards police officers that was homophobic and causing fear of violence. He was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 in compensation in total.

Craig Anthony Griffiths, age 42, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted stealing meat from Aldi in Castleford, items worth £151 from B&M in Normanton and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 24 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Sonia Williamson, age 39, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of having a knife in a public place, and admitted being drunk and disorderly and failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £228 costs.

Matthew Feather, age 23, of Wynthorpe Road, Horbury, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when stopped by police and was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £430 and told to pay £128 costs.

Craig Michael Grundy, age 32, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing a £13.99 crate of lager from the Jacobs Well Service Station on Jacobs Well Lane in Wakefield. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £13.99 compensation.

Aaron Green, age 25, of Oakes Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine when stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Adrian George Green, age 49, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer by spitting and kicking him in the head. He was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £250 compensation.

Shaun Desmond Askham, age 51, of no fixed address, admitted failing to provide a breath test when stopped by police and was jailed for four weeks, banned from driving for 11 months and was told to pay £122 costs.

Adam Andrew Ellis, age 29, of Westfield Terrace, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine when stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Calvin Callingswood, age 28, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, admitted criminal damage to a mirror and internal wall and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Christopher Sweeney, age 25, of Regent Street, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a VW Transporter van. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £100 compensation.

Kendal Star Thompson, age 28, of Green Lane, Horbury, admitted assaulting a police officer and a detention officer and was given a community order, told to pay £200 compensation and £180 costs.

Chantelle Louise Lindsay, age 45, of Plain Green, Wakefield, admitted two counts of theft from Poundland in Pontefract, including hand gel, shower gel, batteries and chocolate. She was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to have treatment for drug dependency and told to pay £26 compensation.

Luke Joseph Grainger, age 21, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted attempting to steal a Vauxhall Astra and stealing a set of keys. He was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Mark Wright, age 39, of George Street, Wakefield, admitted breaching a non-molestation order by visiting an address he was prohibited from. He was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.