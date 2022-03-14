COURT LISTS: Fifty-seven-year-old avoids jail for possessing child abuse images

Neil Coultish, age 57, of Oakwood Avenue, Wakefield, admitted three counts of possessing indecent images of children, including Category A, B and C. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, given a five-year sexual harm prevention order that limits his internet use, sign the sex offenders register for five years and told to pay £180 costs.

Paul Aston Welby, age 62, of Queen Street, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that was found to be racially and religiously aggravated. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Jared Browne, age 31, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting a police officer in Wakefield and was jailed for 12 weeks because of his record of offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Computer (generic).

Harry Cook, age 24, of The Kilns, Wrenthorpe, admitted driving while banned, and without insurance or a test certificate. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Damien Hardwick, age 35, of Malham Square, Wakefield, admitted possession of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, and was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Craig Edwards, age 35, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing vodka worth £60 from Asda in Wakefield and legs of lamb worth £60 from Farmfoods in Lupset. He was jailed for 12 weeks because of his record for offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Paul Stewart Teece, age 44, of Kirkgate, Wakefield, admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order by contacting a female he was prohibited from speaking with. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Benjamin Earl Douglas Smith, age 28, of no fixed address, admitted stealing an electrical item worth £60 from Wilko, curtains worth £89 from The Range in Wakefield and two games worth £56 from Next on Trinity Walk. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Ben Daniel Thornton, age 25, of The Grove, East Ardsley, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £500 compensation.

Shaun Robert Rimmer, age 38, of Potter Avenue, Wakefield, admitted two counts of interfering with motor vehicles on Sullivan Avenue and Corbett Drive in Wakefield with an intention of theft. He was given a community order with seven weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Nicola Farnsworth, age 51, of Lingwell Gate Lane, Lofthouse, admitted drink driving by having 139 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 32 months, given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Simon Jon Hargreaves, age 51, of Benjamin Sykes Way, Wakefield, admitted stealing electrical items and furniture from an address on Bevan Place, Wakefield, power tools worth £153 from B&Q in Castleford, items worth £500 from B&Q in Leeds and two bottles of vodka from Sainsbury’s in Dewsbury. He was jailed for 16 weeks because he was already on a suspended sentence for shop theft, and told to pay £100 compensation.

John Mellor, age 74, of Gagewell Lane, Wakefield, admitted failing to stop after being involved in a car accident in which injury was caused to another person. He also admitted driving without due care and attention. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £300 and told to pay £300 compensation and £119 costs.

Gareth Richard Stead, age 37, of Bowman Street, Wakefield, admitted three counts of interfering with vehicles on Snow Hill View, with an intention of theft. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Kelly Marie Johnson, age 29, of Manygates Park, Wakefield, admitted five counts of theft from Next, Asda, Boots and Poundland, including air fresheners, cosmetics and cushions. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, and told to pay £100 compensation.

Nicholas Jason Smith, age 29, of Cross Street, Horbury, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given six penalty points, a community order with eight weeks’ electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £180 costs.

Gareth Ford, age 61,of Walker Avenue, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test while suspected of being in charge of a vehicle. He was banned from driving for six months, given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £230 costs.

Andrew Griffiths, age 30, of Hoyland Road, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a window at Community Awareness Programme on Market Street and was told to pay £150 compensation.

Levi Price, age 28, of Fairway Avenue, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Steven Saran, age 21, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for ketamine while in charge of a motor vehicle. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Christopher Johnson, age 46, of Poplar Drive, Normanton, admitted being drunk and disorderly on a train and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Michael Neal Thompson, age 35, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, admitted criminal damage to a window and wall and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Adam Sam Plimmer, age 36, of Esther Grove, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order and was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. He was fined £200 and told to pay £34 costs.