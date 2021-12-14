COURT LISTS: Fine for illegal sale of booze at town club

Stephanie Alex Taylor, age 29, of Dalefield Way, Normanton, was found guilty after a trial of the unauthorised sale of alcohol in Club Ven-You in Pontefract. She was fined £180 and told to pay £342 costs.

Antony Dobson, age 38, of Greenbank Road, Normanton, admitted criminal damage to a window and a door and was fined £100 and told to pay £300 compensation.

Dmitrijs Andrejevs, age 39, of Park Avenue, Kirkthorpe, admitted failing to provide a breath test when stopped by police. He avoided a ban because of mitigating circumstances but was given 10 penalty points, fined £727 and told to pay £158 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bar on Towngate.

Blue Goodwin, age 29, of Santingley Lane Farm, Wintersett, was found guilty after a trial of being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-drive limit for cannabis. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £500 and told to pay £650 costs. He was also convicted of possession of cocaine and cannabis for which he was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Benjamin John Richardson, age 29, of Broadacre Road, Ossett, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Barry Harrold Kendall, age 36, of Rishworth Street, Lofthouse, admitted criminal damage to property and failing to comply with a community order issued for interfering with a vehicle. He was given a new community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £20 compensation.

Bryan Reeder, age 68, of Carr Gate Mount, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a new two-year ban, a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Stacey Jon Hutchinson, age 40, of St Michael’s Green, Normanton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and was given a new 12-month ban, a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Samantha Sharp, age 38, of Buckingham Court, Wakefield, admitted two counts of stealing booze worth £120 from B&M in Wakefield. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, told to pay £120 compensation and £180 costs.

Benjamin Bentley, age 33, of Bond Street, Wakefield, admitted possession of a BB gun, MDMA tablets and cannabis. He was fined £400 in total and told to pay £125 costs.

Jake Miller-Evans, age 23, of Manor Lane, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 65 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £220 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lee Smith, age 41, of no fixed address, admitted stealing gin worth £40 from M&S in Wakefield and was jailed for seven days because of his previous record for offending, and told to pay £20 compensation.

Carl Bartholomew, age 32, of Painthorpe Terrace, Wakefield, admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He was banned from driving for two months, fined £233 and told to pay £119 costs.

Alvis Kraulis, age 51, of Warren Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 59 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £346 and told to pay £119 costs.

Zoe Rose Noble, age 30, of Clifford Avenue, Wakefield, admitted stealing 12 bottles of perfume worth £120 from B&M in Wakefield. She was given a community order and told to pay £50 compensation.

Brian Walton, age 33, of Bowman Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing clothing worth £275 from M&S in Wakefield and failing to comply with a community order he received for criminal damage. He was jailed for 28 days and told to pay £128 costs .

Craig David Speight, age 51, of Peartree Way, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a breath test when stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 38 months, given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Stephen Douglas Smith, age 33, of Lower Cambridge Street, Castleford, admitted displaying a sign that was threatening and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Keith James Shorrock, age 42, of Minden Way, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Robert Phillip Smith, age 39, c/o Willow Bank Drive, Pontefract, admitted two counts of being drunk and disorderly and was fined £125 in total and told to pay £34 costs.

Kelly Howieson, age 47, of Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, admitted drink driving by having 59 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £230 and told to pay £119 costs.

Simon Brookes, age 29, of Conisborough Way, Hemsworth, admitted two counts assaulting police officers and criminal damage to two vehicle tyres, a wall, door and blind to the value of £350. He was given a community order with 140 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £100 compensation and £395 costs.

Liam Allen Parling, age 34, of Dymoke Road, Methley, admitted drink driving by having 80 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £440 and told to pay £129 costs.

Jason Nathaniel Barker, age 28, of Aire Walk, Knottingley, was found guilty after trial of assaulting a female and was jailed for 18 weeks, which was suspended for 24 months, told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £248 costs.

Edward Shaw Hargraves, age 28, of Kilner Way, Castleford, admitted criminal damage to an iPhone belonging to a female and was fined £100, told to pay £100 compensation and £119 costs.