COURT LISTS: Go Outdoors thief stole tents worth £2,200

Morgan Christian Mark Kmiotek, age 21, of Harrow Street, South Elmsall, admitted stealing tents worth £2,200 from Go Outdoors in Wakefield. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £405 costs.

Dean Hancock, age 39, of Priory Estate, South Elmsall, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for driving while banned. He was fined £75 and told to the order must continue.

Todd Blake Baldwin, age 31, of Foundry Lane, Pontefract, admitted causing ABH to a female and was jailed for 12 months because he was already on a community order for assaulting emergency workers. He was also given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £128 costs.

Go Outdoors in Wakefield.

Mark Stephen Hankins, age 45, of Briggs Avenue, Castleford, admitted two counts of theft, including meat from M&S in Pontefract, tools worth £1,500 from Monckton Road Industrial Estate in Wakefield and an attempted burglary on Bailey Close in Pontefract. He was jailed for 11 months and told to pay £156 costs.

Holly Clayton, age 25, of Derwent Drive, Castleford, admitted drink-driving by having 55 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over by police. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 13 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lee Denison, age 38, of Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, admitted causing £300 worth of criminal damage to garden furniture. He was fined £80, told to pay £300 compensation and £119 costs.

Emily Jones, age 25, of Northagh Close, South Kirkby, admitted driving while banned and without a test certificate. She was given a three-month driving ban, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Paul Darren Armitage, age 40, of Grange Road, Castleford, admitted 12 counts of theft from supermarkets including Tesco and Co-op. Items included meat, washing tablets and coffee. He also admitted two counts of threatening criminal damage. He was jailed for 52 weeks, suspended for 24 months, given a 12-week electronic tag curfew and told to pay £126 costs.

David Philip Alan Dalton, age 37, of Briggs Avenue, Castleford, admitted assaulting a PCSO and two counts of stealing Christmas trees from Morrisons and Aldi in Castleford. He was given a community order with a six-week electronic tag curfew and told to pay £100 compensation to the officer.

Ian Stuart Gavin, age 44, of Station Lane, Featherstone, admitted two counts of sexually touching a woman who did not consent. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Marsha Hawksworth, age 22, of Kinsley House Crescent, Fitzwilliam, admitted criminal damage to a police vehicle and was fined £100 and told to pay £100 compensation.

Faye Baines, age 46, of Wharfe Way, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over by police on Liquorice Way in Pontefract. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kevin Fawcett, age 35, of Longacre, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a 12-month ban, a community order, fined £300 and told to pay £180 costs.

Rosalie Helen Cope, age 46, of Healdfield Court, Castleford, admitted stealing £20 worth of prawns from Heron Foods in Castleford and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £20 compensation.

Adam John Phillips, age 35, of Western Avenue, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with eight weeks’ electronic tag curfew, told to pay £100 compensation and £395 costs.

Jordan Cook, age 26, of Chapel Garth, Ackworth, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for assaults and criminal damage. He was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Mya Louise Hickey, age 20, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order and told to pay £245 costs.

Shelby Windmill, age 21, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a female and a male and was given a community order and told to pay £100 compensation and £245 costs.

Anthony Handford, age 52, of Lodge Avenue, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 72 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over by police. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £576 and told to pay £119 costs.

Andrew Neil Wallace, age 52, of Queens Avenue, Pontrefract, admitted drink driving by having 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over by police. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dale Andrew Spencer, age 36, of Brierley Crescent, South Kirkby, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison. He was fined £150.

Carl Gledhill, age 31, of Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, admitted criminal damage worth £299 to windows belonging to Wakefield District Housing. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £299 compensation and £106 costs.

Todd Albert Morgan, age 25, of Market Street, Featherstone, admitted assaulting a police officer in Leeds city centre and was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £250 compensation and £180 costs.

Tyler Dominick Hopes, age 26, of no fixed address, admitted seven counts of theft from Home Bargains and B&M Bargains in Hemsworth, including coffee, beauty sets, cheese and washing tablets. He was jailed for 16 weeks because he had only been recently released, and told to pay £128 costs.