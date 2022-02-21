COURT LISTS: Golf-ball-in-a-sock man jailed

David Alan Sturton, age 38, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, admitted having an offensive weapon in B&M in Wakefield - a golf ball in a sock. He was jailed for 20 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

David Adams, age 41, of Kinsley Church Apartments, Kinsley, admitted theft of a watch from a person, razors and headphones from Tesco, threatening a male, damaging a police vehicle and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and told to pay £500 compensation.

Josh Hampshire, age 24, of Eddystone Rise, Knottingley, admitted breaching a non-molestation order by posting derogatory comments on Facebook. He was given a community order, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £200 compensation.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&M on Ings Road.

Danny Farmer, age 32, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a restraining order by attending an address in South Elmsall and shouting through the letterbox of a person he is prohibited from contacting. He was jailed for 14 weeks, given a five-year restraining order and told to pay £128 costs.

Alan Paul Roberts, age 35, of Bluebelle View, Castleford, admitted stealing a vacuum cleaner worth £70 from Wilko in Pontefract and was given a community order and told to pay £70 compensation, and £180 costs.

Andre Zecri, age 47, of Minden Close, Pontefract, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was fined £120 and told to pay £139 costs.

Stephen Kyle Krystin Stanley, age 28, of Dixon Street, Featherstone, admitted assaulting a male, stealing three bottles of whisky worth £96 from Morrisons in Knottingley, headphones from B&M in Doncaster and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order and told to pay £395 costs.

Jack Wales, age 22, of Ings Close, South Kirkby, admitted failing to attend an assessment to ascertain whether she was dependent on Class A drugs. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Jade Marlene Moore, age 36, of Cambridge Street, South Elmsall, admitted stealing beer worth £12 from Aldi in South Elmsall and failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison. She was jailed for 29 weeks and told to pay £12 compensation.

Thomas William Anthony Batty, age 30, of Bryan Close, Castleford, admitted two counts of assault on security staff at Pinderfields Hospital, and three counts of resisting arrest. He was jailed for seven weeks and told to pay £150 compensation in total.

Peter Devonshire, age 55, of Ashton Road, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £100 compensation and £180 costs.

Kevin Gibbs, age 62, of Bassenthwaite Walk, Knottingley, was convicted of failing to attend unpaid work appointments he was given for assault. He was given a new community order and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Liam David Pell, age 26, of Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, admitted five counts of coming within 100 metres of a property he was prohibited from by a non-molestation order. He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, given 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £128 costs.

Neil Roebuck, age 36, of Vale Head Mount, Knottingley, admitted criminal damage to a window and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £200 compensation.

Joshua Charles Hodgson, age 23, of Hollin Lane, Crigglestone, admitted drink driving by having 67 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £475 and told to pay £133 costs.

Ben Dickinson, age 34, of Carr Lane, Wakefield, was found guilty of having a Stanley knife in public, two counts of having a large knife and admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 12 months, and told to pay £128 costs.

Bogden Toaca, age 30, of Queens Street, Normanton, admitted possession of cannabis and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Steven Venables, age 42, c/o Howden Way, Eastmoor, Wakefield, admitted being involved with the handling of a stolen tablet computer. He was given a community order with six weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Paul Swithenbank, age 50, of Church Way, Crofton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a two-month electronic tag curfew, an 18-month driving ban and told to pay £213 costs.

Daniel James Woollin, age 43, of Stoney Lane, East Ardsley, was found guilty after a trial of stalking a female and was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, a variation on an existing restraining order of indeterminate length , and told to pay £715 cost.

Julie Moran, age 38, of Temple Gardens, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 87 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Robert Lee Gregory, age 40, of Bowman Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing razors worth £279 from Boots on Kirkgate and was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £279 compensation. He was already on a community order for multiple thefts.

Zoe Rose Noble, age 31, of Ivy Grove, Wakefield, admitted stealing a doll worth £70 from The Entertainer in Wakefield. She was given a community order with drug-rehabilitation requirement and told to pay £70 compensation. She was already on community order for multiple thefts from shops.