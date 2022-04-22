COURT LISTS: Jail for man who intimidated witness

Samuel Wright, age 29, of Lindsay Avenue, Wakefield, admitted threatening unlawful violence and intimidating a witness. He was jailed for 38 weeks, given a restraining order of indeterminate length, and told to pay £128 costs.

Ella McGrath, age 19, of Beech Crescent, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £326 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dean James Webster, age 39, of Halton Street, Featherstone, admitted stealing electric toothbrushes worth £73 from Lloyds Pharmacy and was fined £128 and told to pay £73 compensation.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

William James Graham, age 41, of Union Street, Hemsworth, admitted stealing electric toothbrushes worth £180 from Lloyds Pharmacy and was fined £280 and told to pay £180 compensation and £119 costs.

Steven Wadsworth, age 43, of Beancroft Road, Castleford, admitted stalking a female by sending unwanted text messages and visiting her address and sending her numerous text messages and offensive voicemails. He was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months, was given a 28-day electronic tag curfew, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £128 costs.

Mikus Kukanovskis, age 40, of Kelly Gardens, Hemsworth, admitted drink driving by having 101 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 110 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Amy Louise Rafter, age 32, of Garsdale Walk, Knottingley, admitted assaulting two paramedics and a police officer, and assaulting two other females. She was given a community order and told to pay £150 compensation in total.

David Craig Bown, age 43, of Willow Park, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 55 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jordan Hunter, age 23, of Holmfield Lane, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a PCSO and was given a community order, told to pay £100 compensation and told to pay £180 costs.

Regan Tiley, age 19, of Cotterill Road, Knottingley, admitted criminal damage to a window and was given a one-year restraining order, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Scott Matthew Revell, age 43, of Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, admitted driving a HGV without a licence or insurance. He was jailed for 14 weeks, banned from driving for two years and 49 days, and told to pay £128 costs.

Liam Howard Baker, age 27, of Grove Lea Walk, Pontefract, admitted four counts of theft from shops, including stealing meat and coffee. He was jailed for four weeks and told to pay £28 costs. He was already subject to a criminal behaviour order to keep him out of shops he is banned from.

Ian Langman, age 48, of Vicarage Close, South Kirkby, admitted three breaches of a restraining order by contacting a female he is prohibited from. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Mark Lee Clements, age 46, of Pretoria Street, Wakefield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour that was found to be racially and religiously aggravated. He also admitted stealing a bottle of £7 wine from the Jet Garage in Wakefield. He was fined £120 and told to pay £117 costs.

Kyle Everitt, age 28, of Princess Street, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for three years, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Angela Gibson, age 34, c/o Hunt Court, Wakefield, admitted stealing goods worth £764 from Boots in Wakefield, and items worth £109 from Farmfoods in Lupset. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £438 compensation.

William Martin Dalby, age 27, of Henshall, Woodlands Village, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Wakefield city centre and was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Joshua Robert James Harpin, age 19, of Thorntree Avenue, Crofton, admitted having a folding pocket knife in public and was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Alan Gregory Peck, age 50, of Citilodge Hotel, Wakefield, admitted stealing a phone from St James’ Hospital in Leeds and causing damage to a phone. He was told to pay £150 compensation.

Luke Hensby, age 27, of Cypress Road, Normanton, admitted failing to provide a drugs test having been arrested for an offence of robbery. He was fined £307 and told to pay £119 costs.

Charlotte Ann Magee, age 38, c/o Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing a Nintendo Switch worth £350 and was given a community order and told to pay £350 compensation.

Michael James Duke, age 40, of Queen Street, Ossett, admitted driving while banned and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Gavin Stuart Edwards, age 49, of Bowman Street, Agbrigg, admitted assaulting a male and stealing deodorants from Wilko in Wakefield. He was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, handed a 12-month exclusion requirement to stay out of Wilko, told to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Sarah Amys, age 40, of Bevan Avenue, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 113 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned for 24 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Andrejs Pilins, age 41, of Westfield Crescent, Ryhill, admitted drink driving by having 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

William Barnes, age 20, c/o Cheapside, Wakefield, admitted stealing a sat nav and was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.