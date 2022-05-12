COURT LISTS: Jail for man who left threatening voicemail

Christopher Dean Stalker, age 37, of John Street, Wakefield, admitted leaving a threatening voicemail after calling a female, and breaching the Sexual Offences Act by failing to inform police about a change in his bank details. He was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Billy Leslie Hume, age 41, of Elm Terrace, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 118 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with nine months’ alcohol dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Matthew Glenn Vose, age 27, of Green Lane, Kippax, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was given a community order with 160 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Jake Pawson, age 29, of Banks Garth Cottage, Knottingley, admitted failing to attend an assessment to ascertain if he was dependent on cocaine. He was fined £50 and told to pay £119 costs.

Marsha Hawksworth, age 23, of Kinsley House Crescent, Fitzwilliam, admitted possessing a kitchen knife in public and was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Patrick Doherty, age 20, of Fryston Road, Castleford, admitted possessing cocaine and was fined £138 and told to pay £119 costs.

Amanda Victoria Smith, age 33, of Fishergate, Knottingley, admitted stealing items worth £240 from Asda in Trinity Walk in Wakefield. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Henry Attwood, age 26, of Hayfield Way, Ackworth, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for six weeks because of his previous record for offending, banned from driving for 16 months and told to pay £128 costs.

Amy Lloyd, age 38, of Manor Court, Pontefract, admitted eights counts of thefts shops including chocolate and washing up tablets from Poundland and B&M. She was given a community order with 28 days’ electronic tag curfew, ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation, and told to pay £100 compensation.

Craig Connell, age 40, of Queen Terrace, Pontefract, admitted driving while unfit through drink, and was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order with alcohol dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Phillip Peter Frizzell, age 46, of North Baileygate, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and was fined £1,000, told to pay £300 compensation and £185 costs.

James Henry Kenyon, age 37, of Grove Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted seven counts of thefts from shops, including candles, chocolate and vodka from Home Bargains and Lloyds Pharmacy in Hemsworth. He was given a community order with drug rehabilitation treatment and told to pay £426 compensation.

Nicholas Andrew Hodlin, age 48, of Yew Tree Walk, Castleford, admitted failing to attend an assessment to determine if he is dependent on cocaine. He was fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Tara Bowley, age 47, of Grafton Street, Castleford, admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements after being released from prison. She was jailed for 14 days.

Katie Milner, age 30, of The Maltings, Pontefract, admitted failing to attend a follow up assessment at the police station and was fined £60 and told to pay £119 costs.

Adam Daniel Lee Ramsey, age 30, of Common Lane, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and a female, two counts of harassing a female, criminal damage to a drinks cabinet and stealing a bottle of wine and sherry. He was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Declan Cahill, age 19, of Sunroyd Avenue, Horbury, admitted possessing a lock knife in public and possession of cannabis. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £95 costs.

Mel Fortherby, age 39, of Old Heybeck Lane, Tingley, admitted driving while banned, without insurance or a test certificate. She was banned from driving for 10 months and 21 days, given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Michael Young, age 33, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, admitted possession of Class B drugs and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Frisco Price, age 25, of Dunningley Lane, Tingley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and possession of cocaine. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Joanne Marie Murphy, age 37, of Victoria Grove, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with treatment for alcohol dependency and told to pay £100 compensation.

Jeremiah Price, age 19, of Heath Caravan Site, Wakefield, admitted failing to attend an assessment to see if he was dependent on cocaine. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Lee Bingham, age 46, of St Peter’s Crescent, Stanley, admitted drink driving by having 65 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted no licence or insurance. He was jailed for 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 18 months and told to pay £213 costs.

John Fredrick Webster, age 45, of Ellins Terrace, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Imants Saukums, age 38, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.