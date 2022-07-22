COURT LISTS: Jail for prolific shoplifter

Scott John Crawford, age 48, of no fixed address, admitted nine counts of thefts from shops, including meat from Farmfoods in South Elmsall, alcohol worth £400 from Co-op in Ackworth, chocolate worth £93 from One-Stop in South Kirkby and washing up liquid worth £25 from Heron Foods in South Elmsall. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Zakelina Kotlarova, age 28, of Kirkgate, Wakefield, admitted stealing a wallet containing bank cards from Aldi in Wakefield, and fraudulently using a card to buy cigarettes. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, told to pay £50 compensation and £180 costs.

Zdenek Nemeth, age 39, of Kirkgate, Wakefield, admitted stealing a wallet containing bank cards from Aldi in Wakefield. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and 50 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £48 compensation and £180 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Christopher Ozyer, age 57, of Hollin Hurst, Allerton Bywater, admitted assaulting a female and was found guilty of assaulting a second female. He was given a two-year conditional discharge and told to pay £222 costs.

Stephen Anndrew Bristow, age 48, of The Poplars, Knottingley, admitted criminal damage to a phone and he was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dean Hancock, age 39, of Priory Estate, South Elmsall, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order he was given for driving while banned. He was jailed for 10 weeks.

Nicola Roberts, age 48, of Beech Crescent, Castleford, admitted stealing chocolate worth £20 from the Shell garage on Bondgate in Pontefract. She was told to pay £20 compensation.

Katie Smithers,age 36, of Northfield Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted drink driving by having 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

John Anthony Croft, age 42, of Hollin Hurst, Allerton Bywater, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kieran Croft, age 18, of Hollin Hurst, Allerton Bywater, admitted assaulting a police officer and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £300 in total, told to pay £50 compensation and £119 costs.

Brian Douglas, age 51, of Hollin Hurst, Allerton Bywater, admitted assaulting a police officer. He was fined £400, told to pay £50 compensation and £125 costs.

Lynden David Maw, age 32, of Doncaster Road Estate, Ackworth, admitted assaulting a female police officer and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, told to undergo alcohol dependency treatment, and told to pay £200 compensation.

Alan Clarance Waite, age 50, of Queens Park Drive, Castleford, was found guilty of assaulting two police officers in Cornwall, and was jailed for 12 weeks, told to pay £300 compensation in total and £128 costs.

Dale Adam Lond, age 35, of Harrow Street, South Elmsall, admitted stealing clothes worth £100 from the Original Factory Shop in the town and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £100 compensation and £107 costs.

Stacey Emma Williamson, age 34, of Holmfield Lane, Pontefract, admitted stealing perfume worth £70 from Sainsbury’s, and cheese and steak worth £26 from Tesco. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, told to pay £70 compensation and £180 costs.

Nuno Alexandre Ferreira Dacosta, age 49, of no fixed address, admitted stealing vodka worth £63 from Asda in Wakefield and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £26 costs.

Samuel Hodgson, age 30, of Sunnydale Gardens, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £323 and told to pay £119 costs.

Caroline Bould, age 43, of Regent Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Mariusz Pawee Kowalski, age 34, of Chald Lane, Wakefeld, admitted drink driving by having 63 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Ben Lawson, age 33, of Haselden Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order by being absent from a curfew address, criminal damage to an Audi and breach of a restraining order. He was jailed for 40 weeks and told to pay £156 costs.

Thomas Kelly, age 30, of Arncliffe Road, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a car wingmirror and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £150 compensation.

Emma Louise Ellis, age 32, of Sun Ray Village, Portugal, admitted resisting arrest in Wakefield and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Charlie Firth Shackleton Hotson, age 19, of Manygates Park, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Richard Box, age 31, of Clarke Crescent, Normanton, was convicted of drink driving by having 85 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was also convicted of driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, told to undergo alcohol-dependency treatment, was banned from driving for five years and told to pay £213 costs.