COURT LISTS: Man performed sex act in bedroom window

Ian Rendel, age 31, of Travelodge, of Woolley Edge Services, admitted outraging public indecency by masturbating in the bedroom window of his former address in Normanton. He was given a community order, a sexual harm prevention order of indeterminate length and told to pay £180 costs.

James Harry Kenyon, age 37, of Union Street, Hemsworth, admitted four counts of theft from Tesco, including toys and cosmetics, and one count of stealing from B&M. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Lee Brannan, age 33, of Forester Close, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a female and was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, given a 12-month electronically-tagged exclusion requirement to prevent from attending an address, a restraining order of indeterminate length and told to pay £213 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Luke Oates, age 28, of Carleton Street, Castleford, admitted spitting at a police vehicle and was fined £500, told to pay £50 compensation and £135 costs.

Amy Lloyd, age 38, of Manor Court, Pontefract, admitted two counts of theft including coffee from B&M and chocolate from Poundland in Pontefract. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £40 compensation and £22 costs.

Liam Brumby, age 38, of Hessle Road, Knottingley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine, fraudulently altering a registration on a car and having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £166 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dean Richard Sykes, age 39, of Monkhill Avenue, Pontefract, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, stealing joints of meat and bottles of gin worth £179 from Aldi in South Elmsall and failing to attend an appointment to ascertain if he is addicted to cocaine and heroin. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Daniel Michael Teskowski, age 34, of Aire Street, Knottingley, admitted stealing meat and alcohol worth £92 from Morrisons in Knottingley. He was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Billy John Moore, age 40, of Princess Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted assaulting a person, failing to surrender to custody and failing to attend an appointment to ascertain if he is addicted to Class A drugs. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Toni Earley, age 38, of Hulme Square, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police, driving while banned and without insurance. She was banned from driving for 17 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Nathan Stanley, age 34, of Chiltern Drive, Ackworth, admitted assaulting two police officers and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £200 compensation in total and £180 costs.

Jack Bower, age 23, of Mill Lane, Ackworth, admitted drink driving by having 88 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 45 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Phillip Brian Grist, age 41, of Potovens Lane, Outwood, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison. He was jailed for 10 days.

Toni Marie Coleman, age 37, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield, admitted burglary at Co-op in Horbury and stole items worth £750 including food and engine oil. She was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to undergo drug-dependency treatment, given an exclusion requirement banning him from the shop and told to pay £100 compensation.

Oliver Hammill, age 19, of Bradburn Road, Robin Hood, admitted driving while unfit through drugs and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jack Liam Duree, age 24, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted assaulting a female and was fined £200 told to pay £400 compensation and given a one-year restraining order.

Jason Mohammed Javidi Barazandeh, age 41, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield, admitted burglary at Co-op in Horbury and stole items worth £750, including food and engine oil. He also admitted stealing a pedal cycle worth £1,000 from Broadway in Lupset. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to undergo drug-dependency treatment, given an exclusion requirement banning him from the shop, and told to pay £200 compensation.

Simon Jon Hargreaves, age 51, of Benjamin Sykes Way, Wakefield, admitted stealing alcohol worth £150 from Sainsbury’s in Wakefield, and was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Samuel Richardson, age 34, of Broadacre Road, Ossett, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given six penalty points, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ebrima Humma, age 44, of Fairfield Drive, Ossett, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a male and was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £748 costs.

Angela Dawn Fenton, age 50, of Litton Court, Wakefield, was found guilty of stealing £132 worth of perfume from Boots on Kirkgate. She was fined £110 and told to pay £119 costs. The case was proved in her absence.

Kumran Yasin, age 35, of Stanley Road, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order by attending an address he is banned from, and committing an offence while already on a suspended sentence. He was fined £805 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Donna Marie Eastman, age 38, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing Disney bags worth £267 from Primark, and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £150 compensation.