COURT LISTS: Man placed on Sex Offenders Registers for having indecent images

Stephen John Kidd, age 62, of Rookhill Road, Pontefract, admitted two counts of making indecent images of children, and possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal. He was given a community order with 12 weeks’ electronic tag curfew, a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use, sign the Sex Offenders Register for five years and told to pay £170 costs.

Keil Hopson, age 31, of Hawthorn Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Daniel Keetley, age 29, of Little Lane, South Elmsall, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Jamie Alan Edwards, age 32, of Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 56 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Kane O’Connor, age 26, of Barnsley Road, Hemsworth, admitted drink driving by having 74 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

John Giles Pratt, age 47, of Wood Street, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer, having an item in connection with burglary, namely a glass hammer, and possession of a Stanley knife. He was given a community order with 12 weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Rhys Williams, age 30, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted breaching a restraining order and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Daniel Welka, age 33, of Broadway, South Elmsall, admitted drink driving by having 59 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Daniel Burrows, age 30, of Fairfax Road, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a female and admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order. He was given a community order and told to pay £200 compensation.

Craig Capstick, age 41, of Glebe Street, Castleford, admitted being drunk and disorderly at the Premier Inn in Castleford and given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Sarah Jane Mattin, age 50, of Linden Close, Ferrybridge, admitted drink driving by having 108 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She also admitted driving while banned. She was jailed for 20 weeks because she was already on a community order, banned from driving for five years and told to pay £128 costs.

Sarah Johnson, age 45, of Bellflower Close, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 57 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £200 and told to pay £117 costs.

Daniel Pokorny, age 29, of Belle Vue Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing a bicycle, attempting to steal a bicycle, and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £250 compensation.

Grzegorz Pawel Dyrak, age 39, of Willow Road, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and told to pay £120 costs.

Dean Cunningham, age 46, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, criminal damage to plastic screen at the police station and smearing blood on the wall of his cell. He was given a community order, fined £15 and told to pay £75 compensation in total and £95 costs.

Mitchell McKay, 18, of Hatfeild Street, Wakefield, admitted possession of cannabis and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Zubair Ashraf, age 34, of Denhale Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving having 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted possession of cocaine. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £140 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ryan Cooper, age 29, of Clifton Road, Sharlston, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while having 86 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted criminal damage to a door. He was banned from driving for six months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £290 costs.

Tegan Eve Smith, age 19, of Sintering Crescent, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and criminal damage to a door and a window. She was given a community order and told to pay £400 compensation in total.

Matthew Robert Jones, age 37, of Regent Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Stuart Halliday, age 47, of Dickinson Court, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to dentist’s surgery by ripping a drainpipe from the wall. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Ben Bobby Burnley, age 33, of St Paul’s Drive, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was fined £75 and told to pay £119 costs.

Robert Lee Gregory, age 40, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing razors worth £60 from Boots in Wakefield and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order and told to pay £60 compensation.

Liam Michael Akester, age 20, of Sandal Cliff, Sandal, admitted driving while banned, failing to report an accident in which injury was caused, failing to stop and having no insurance. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £213 costs.